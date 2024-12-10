Here's Who We Can Thank For Inventing Canned Beanee Weenee

Laugh at the name all you want, but Van Camp's Beanee Weenee has probably saved your life a time or two. Maybe you were up all night in college, cramming for a calculus final and needed shelf-stable brain food. Maybe you were camping with your sixth grade Brownie troop and couldn't make a fire one rainy night, thereby falling back on a cold but protein-packed dinner of baked beans and hot dogs. Whatever your experience with this infamous product, the canned food has a surprisingly rich history of feeding people in a pinch.

While it's true the Beanee Weenee founders didn't specifically invent the combination of baked beans and frankfurters (that's up for debate), they did invent the concept of packing them together in a can for convenience. It's worth noting that the Van Camps were a real family that opened a small grocery in Indianapolis in 1861 to sell their home-canned foods. Pork and beans was already a basic dish for working class families in the 19th century, and the onset of the Civil War only intensified the need for ready-to-eat meals that could travel long distances.