The Lean-To-Fat Ratio You Need To Make A Burger Like Five Guys, According To Reddit

Who doesn't love Five Guys? Sure, you may need to take out a second mortgage on your house to afford it on a regular basis, but it's still a welcome mainstay in the fast food scene with its overflowing containers of fries, free peanuts (which are no longer self-serve, but can still be requested), and its juicy, delectable hamburgers. But what if you want to make a Five Guys-esque burger at home? Sure, the price of beef is soaring everywhere, but it's still cheaper to do it yourself. If that sounds good to you, what lean-to-fat ratio would be best? According to a former Five Guys employee on Reddit, 80-20 is the sweet spot.

"It's pretty simple really," the comment says. "They just use 80/20 ground beef, unseasoned. Each patty is between 3 and 3.3 ounces. Slap the patty onto a flat top or frying pan until you can see a grey sear forming along the bottom." After flipping, you'll have to make like every other trendy burger restaurant these days and smash the patty, but our heroic poster warns us that's not as easy as it sounds. "This'll probably be there [sic] most difficult step to reproduce as they have a special tool to make sure it gets smashed the perfect amount." Still, getting the right fat ratio is a major part of the puzzle, so you should be able to manage fine.