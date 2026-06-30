The Vintage Grape Soda Bottle That's Worth Thousands

Next time you go antiquing, consider searching for old-school glass soda bottles. While these relics might not be as popular as vintage Pyrex cookware, reselling certain ones could fetch you a pretty penny. In fact, Antique Advertising, an auctioning platform and price guide for advertisement-themed vintage products, is selling off one grape soda syrup bottle for a whopping $12,650. This particular bottle once contained the syrup used to make California Grapine grape fountain soda.

While most people can't fathom why anyone would spend so much on an empty old bottle, there is definitely a market for it. The Federation of Historical Bottle Collectors is an entire organization of vintage bottle enthusiasts who might be willing to fork over the cash for it.

Antique bottle collectors love to collect these items because of their simple beauty, and they appreciate the history behind the bottles. The treasure hunt of finding well-preserved items that fit a collector's niche interests is as much a part of the draw as the aesthetic value. Ultimately, the value of glass bottles depends on factors such as age, historical significance, rarity, uniqueness, condition, and color.