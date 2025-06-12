The Vintage Soda Bottles That Could Be Worth Thousands

Walk down any soda aisle in any given grocery store and you'll see all the familiar faces of mass-produced soda pop. These recognizable brands are, for the most part, packaged in aluminum cans or plastic bottles. But vintage soda bottles are way more interesting. Often depicted with colorful, creative logos and artwork, it's no wonder that thousands of people make a hobby out of collecting vintage soda bottles. And while some of the best looking bottles may come from small soda companies, some bottles from big brands like Coca-Cola are potentially worth thousands of dollars today.

For example, the very first bottles that Coca-Cola used for its groundbreaking beverage are called Hutchinson bottles. Straight-sided with a bulbous top and a stopper made of rubber and metal, these bottles were used from the mid-1890s to the early 1900s. They even required special shipping cases so they could be stored upside down. According to Petretti's Coca-Cola Collectibles Guide (a book which estimates the value of various Coke memorabilia), an authentic Hutchinson bottle etched with the Coca-Cola logo from this time period could be worth anywhere from $2,500 to $4,000. These bottles are extremely rare since they weren't used for long before the company switched to cap tops, and finally its signature, curved bottle which was introduced around 1915. Today, if you see Coke bottles with yellow caps, it denotes Kosher ingredients.

Authentic Hutchinson Coca-Cola bottles have sold for $1,050 to roughly $1,400 at auction, but these prices pale in comparison to a few rare bottles that the soda giant commissioned in the early 20th century.