For Perfectly Caramelized Onions, Never Slice Them Like This

Caramelized onions can be a labor of love, but are so worth it once they're finished. But get one of the first steps wrong — the slice — and you'll end up with something different than caramelized onions.

As Chef Pietro Vitelli, a chef instructor at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts, tells The Takeout, "People may think slicing the onions thinly will help the onions cook faster. This is not necessarily true." While it's possible to caramelize onions when they're thinly sliced, it's highly likely you'll instead end up with crispy onions. "The goal when caramelizing onions is to remove their moisture first. Once their moisture has evaporated, then the caramelization will begin," explains Vitelli. Since there's not as much moisture to evaporate in thinly sliced onions, this means it will evaporate quickly, drying out the slices, and leave little time for the onion's natural sugars to actually caramelize before they burn.

Vitelli says that a couple of different knife cuts can achieve perfectly caramelized onions, depending on the dish. However, what matters most is the cut's thickness. "[A julienne cut] is where the onion is peeled, cut in half, and then the core is removed. The onion is cut along the grain at ¼-inch thickness. This cut is ideal for French onion soup," says Vitelli. He continues, "Another cut is a small dice. The onions are cut into ¼-inch cubes and work great when caramelized for a relish on a burger."