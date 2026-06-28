You Need To Master The 'Pinch And Pull' Trick For Faster Smash Burgers At Your Next Party

Remember the "bend and snap" bit from the movie "Legally Blonde"? It was an attention-grabbing trick meant to turn heads. The "pinch and pull" is a burger-grabbing technique that might get you a few compliments as well. It's a faster way to plate smash burgers, and a method that eliminates the awkward parts of placing a burger patty in a bun. It'll also make you look cool as you hand out hamburgers, but it does even more than that.

The pinch and pull trick starts with a cheese-topped smash burger that is almost ready to serve. As it sits on the cooking surface, you'll add what hamburger experts call "the setup." Stack the bun on the burger starting with the top part of the bun placed right on the cheese, and let the bread cook there in the steam for a bit. When it's ready, slide a spatula under the burger and lift it. Take the bottom part of the bun (it'll be on top of the stack) and place it under the spatula. Now pinch each end of the hamburger together and pull the spatula out, leaving a perfectly built hamburger in your hand.