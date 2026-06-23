My Go-To Spot For The Best Ice Cream In Chattanooga, TN

I've never been very decisive when it comes to ice cream. My mom is fond of saying that it used to take us "hours" to go out for a cone when I was a kid because I had to sample all 31 popular Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors before I could narrow it down to just the two I wanted in my double scoop. Even though she's obviously exaggerating, she makes a valid point. It has always been hard to pick my dairy-based treats –- there are too many great options. Now, as an ice cream-loving adult, I still have a heck of a time settling on a flavor, but there's one thing I'm always sure about: In Chattanooga, Tennessee, it has to be Clumpies Ice Cream Co.

Clumpies is our handcrafted, small-batch, carefully churned, hometown creamery, like most good towns have. It's the place you go for a quality scoop and creative flavor options. While you can get a scoop of chocolate, butter pecan, or cookie dough, you can also sample flavors like blackberry mojito, carrot cake, or raspberry lemonade sorbet. In my opinion, Clumpies is one of the best ice cream parlors in the state — it's where you go when going out for ice cream is what you're doing tonight. It's an occasion.

I discovered this haven before I even lived here. In my moving-to-Chattanooga preparations, I was scrolling through a list of local businesses online, and the name caught my eye. Clumpies? What the heck? The name intrigued me, so I called to inquire about it. I spoke to an ice cream manager, and she gave me the scoop on Clumpies.