Give No-Bake Graham Cracker Crusts A Flavor Boost With One Simple Trick
Baking a pie is a labor of love, and that means it takes tons of effort. One way to get around some of that labor is to make a no-bake crust, especially one using graham crackers. This classic crust goes well with everything from pumpkin to key lime pie, and even works for cheesecakes. But if you want the most flavorful graham cracker crust, you should take the extra step of browning your butter.
You can thank science for this taste enhancement trick. The reason brown butter is a cut above regular has to do with a little something called the Maillard reaction. When you heat butter, the sugars and amino acids go through chemical reactions that change its color and flavor. As the butter's moisture evaporates, the amino acids form new compounds — offering a more complex and deep flavor profile. This reaction also kicks up the tastiness in browned meat and chocolate chip cookies.
Adding browned butter to a graham cracker crust gives it an aromatic, nutty, and savory edge. Graham crackers, which are really more of a cookie, already undergo the Maillard reaction when baked, so by adding brown butter, you're enhancing the delicious caramelly complexity that the no-bake crust already offers.
How to make your own brown butter crust
With a regular graham cracker crust, you typically pulverize graham crackers into a grainy powder, then add melted butter until the mixture forms a paste. Rather than microwave your butter to melt it, place it in a saucepan over medium heat, but don't stir. Continue heating it until the color begins to deepen to an amber hue and small brownish flecks appear at the bottom. The butter should foam, but if it starts to smell bitter or looks the color of melted chocolate, you've let it sit too long. It should take less than five minutes, so keep a close watch on your pan.
After that, put the butter in a bowl and mix in your crushed graham crackers, sugar, and any seasonings like cinnamon. Once it's combined and the graham crackers absorb the butter, press the mixture into a pan, making sure the crust is even and tightly packed all the way around. Cool your crust in the refrigerator until it's firmed up, then you can add whatever kind of filling you want, such as a no-bake orange Cool Whip pie. You'll be pleased to find your crust has a deeper, nuttier flavor that has a mouthwatering effect.
Depending on what sort of pie you're making, you can also add brown butter to the filling. Chocolate peanut butter or any sort of caramelized fruit can easily be amped up with a bit of brown butter. You can even swap this versatile ingredient for regular butter in a caramel sauce to drizzle over your finished pie or cheesecake. As long as you start by making your crust with brown butter, you're certain to have a delicious outcome.