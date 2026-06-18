This Under-$2 Aldi Breakfast Find Will Keep You Out Of The McDonald's Drive-Thru
It's hard to top a classic breakfast spread of pancakes, sausage, and eggs — unless you put all those ingredients into sandwich form like McDonald's does with its sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle. Pair that with an order of hash browns and some McDonald's coffee to wash it all down, and you've got the beginning of a terrific day. The only problem is that ordering MD's every morning tends to hurt your wallet fast. But now, thanks to Aldi's latest McDonald's dupe, you can get your breakfast on at a fraction of the price the Golden Arches charges without even leaving your home.
The discount grocer's Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwiches, an Aldi original product, just hit the Aldi Finds list on June 17. It features a pack of four sandwiches, each consisting of a round of scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, cheese, and two maple pancakes that hold everything together. But what's perhaps most attractive about these breakfast sandwiches is the price Aldi is charging for them: $5.49.
You're getting a quick, easy morning meal for about $1.37 per sandwich, which makes McDonald's look like it's price-gouging its breakfast items. Costs vary in different regions, but generally, you won't walk away with a genuine McGriddle for less than $5.
Make a complete breakfast with Aldi products
The convenience factor of Aldi's Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwiches is one of the most appealing aspects of this Aldi Find. McDonald's doesn't serve breakfast all day, so if you got up too late or simply don't feel like getting out of your jammies quite yet, you're about two minutes away (70 seconds in the microwave and one minute letting it cool) from a decent breakfast.
With just a little extra time and money, you can upgrade your breakfast experience to a full-on McDonald's-esque spread. Hash browns, coffee, and orange juice are all readily available at Aldi and don't cost much to bring home. The retailer's Season's Choice Hash Brown Patties come in a pack of 20 for only $5.49, making each one just $0.27. Aldi's hash browns aren't exactly a McDonald's dupe, according to a review from someone here at The Takeout, but the price is on point.
Aldi's Beaumont Colombian Ground Coffee is only $12.65 for a 24.2-ounce container. It takes about 2 ounces to make 4 cups, which will set you back a meager $1.04 and leave you with extra coffee after your meal. If you're more into OJ in the morning, Aldi's Nature's Nectar Premium Orange Juice costs a reasonable $4.15 for 52 fluid ounces. The price for an 8-ounce cup to complete your breakfast spread is just $0.64.