This Under-$2 Aldi Breakfast Find Will Keep You Out Of The McDonald's Drive-Thru

It's hard to top a classic breakfast spread of pancakes, sausage, and eggs — unless you put all those ingredients into sandwich form like McDonald's does with its sausage, egg, and cheese McGriddle. Pair that with an order of hash browns and some McDonald's coffee to wash it all down, and you've got the beginning of a terrific day. The only problem is that ordering MD's every morning tends to hurt your wallet fast. But now, thanks to Aldi's latest McDonald's dupe, you can get your breakfast on at a fraction of the price the Golden Arches charges without even leaving your home.

The discount grocer's Breakfast Best Griddle Sandwiches, an Aldi original product, just hit the Aldi Finds list on June 17. It features a pack of four sandwiches, each consisting of a round of scrambled eggs, a sausage patty, cheese, and two maple pancakes that hold everything together. But what's perhaps most attractive about these breakfast sandwiches is the price Aldi is charging for them: $5.49.

You're getting a quick, easy morning meal for about $1.37 per sandwich, which makes McDonald's look like it's price-gouging its breakfast items. Costs vary in different regions, but generally, you won't walk away with a genuine McGriddle for less than $5.