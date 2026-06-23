The Best Pepsi Flavor Has Been An Iconic Fan Favorite Since The '80s

Today we're not discussing the eternal battle between Coke and Pepsi, whose turf battles you can often see at fast food chains; we're going all-in on Pepsi. We once ranked every single flavor of Pepsi that we could get our hands on, and that ended up being an array of 13 flavors. In most people's minds, the best one would probably be the original, but when we tried all of them, a flavored version of the cola finally edged them all out — and it was a classic that came out in the '80s.

We found that the Pepsi Wild Cherry was our favorite, though it was a tough decision between that and the classic version. And we have some hot takes attached to it, as our writer declared after an arduous tasting session, "While regular Coke is superior to regular Pepsi, I actually think Pepsi Wild Cherry is on par with Cherry Coke. It's not only Pepsi's best product, it's one of the best sodas in existence."