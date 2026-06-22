Make Totino's Pizza Rolls Taste Like A Gourmet Treat With 2 Easy Additions
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We're all well aware that some culinary tricks out there, like the TikTok popcorn hack that could burn your house down, aren't all they're cracked up to be. Yet, occasionally, someone puts a suggestion out into the world that makes you wonder why you didn't think of it yourself. For example, convenient Totino's Pizza Rolls are perfectly fine on their own, but that doesn't mean there isn't some room for garlic butter and parmesan.
This recommendation isn't from some rando on the internet trying to garner more clicks with useless information — it's directly from Totino's TikTok account. While your pizza rolls are cooking, melt some butter either in the microwave or on the stovetop. Mince some garlic — or go against the advice of some chefs who despise garlic presses and use one to make it easier — right into the butter. When the pizza rolls are done, place them in a bowl and drizzle your homemade garlic butter over the top.
Give the pizza rolls a gentle toss in the flavored butter. Then sprinkle on some parmesan and toss them once again. Add a little bit of dried parsley for a pop of green if you wish, and you've got a verifiably upgraded snack with a couple of common ingredients that costs you very little time or effort.
Some Pizza Roll flavors work better than others
While enhancing the flavor of Totino's Pizza Rolls with garlic butter and parmesan will work wonders for some varieties of the snack, others might not be as appealing. This hack feels like it was meant for the classic pepperoni rolls, and I would expect the regular cheese or even the triple meat varieties to be delightful as well. But things might get a little dicey with flavors like pepperoni and bacon, as the parmesan's saltiness might be a little much when bacon is in the mix. Totino's Spicy Hellfire Club flavors could likewise be a miss, as the heat may well drown out the extra effort you put into upgrading their profile. Buffalo chicken pizza rolls might be worth a try, but again, it might be hard to taste the fruits of your labor.
As for the type of cheese itself, don't fret about determining if the parmesan is the real deal. After all, you're using it on inexpensive Pizza Rolls, and buying something fancy for that task is arguably a waste of money. An affordable shaker of Kraft grated parmesan cheese will do the trick.
Additionally, experiment with pairing your garlic butter and parmesan-infused snacks with various sauces. You can't go wrong with making a side of marinara to dip them in, but if you're hoping for some extra richness, an Alfredo sauce would be on point. Ranch would have a similar effect, just with some added zestiness. You could also go with something lighter, like an Italian vinaigrette. With a little imagination, humdrum Pizza Rolls can easily be transformed into a gourmet snack.