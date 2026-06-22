Make Totino's Pizza Rolls Taste Like A Gourmet Treat With 2 Easy Additions

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We're all well aware that some culinary tricks out there, like the TikTok popcorn hack that could burn your house down, aren't all they're cracked up to be. Yet, occasionally, someone puts a suggestion out into the world that makes you wonder why you didn't think of it yourself. For example, convenient Totino's Pizza Rolls are perfectly fine on their own, but that doesn't mean there isn't some room for garlic butter and parmesan.

This recommendation isn't from some rando on the internet trying to garner more clicks with useless information — it's directly from Totino's TikTok account. While your pizza rolls are cooking, melt some butter either in the microwave or on the stovetop. Mince some garlic — or go against the advice of some chefs who despise garlic presses and use one to make it easier — right into the butter. When the pizza rolls are done, place them in a bowl and drizzle your homemade garlic butter over the top.

Give the pizza rolls a gentle toss in the flavored butter. Then sprinkle on some parmesan and toss them once again. Add a little bit of dried parsley for a pop of green if you wish, and you've got a verifiably upgraded snack with a couple of common ingredients that costs you very little time or effort.