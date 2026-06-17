The Trader Joe's $7 Sushi Customers Are Calling 'Atrocious' And The 'Last Thing' They'd Eat

Trader Joe's has a cultlike following, which means fans are generally hyped to see new products hit the shelves. But when the Trader Joe's fan account traderjoeslist posted an Instagram reel highlighting the chain's new Spicy Salmon Roll, the reaction was decidedly different. Despite the reel's positive tone — which claimed that the roll was "decent for the price" and "pretty good for a pre-made salmon roll" — commenters almost unanimously agreed that it was one of the worst things to buy from Trader Joe's.

The $6.99 rolls are made from raw Atlantic salmon alongside cucumber and spicy seasoning. Don't be lured by the low price, though. The top comment called the sushi "atrocious," saying, "See how tightly packed the rice looks? That tells me the rice is overcooked." The commenter added that the already subpar rice typically hardens during transportation. Other shoppers were equally adamant. "This is the absolute last thing I'd eat or trust from TJ's," wrote one. "Insulting thinking people would actually eat this," added another.