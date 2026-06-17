The Trader Joe's $7 Sushi Customers Are Calling 'Atrocious' And The 'Last Thing' They'd Eat
Trader Joe's has a cultlike following, which means fans are generally hyped to see new products hit the shelves. But when the Trader Joe's fan account traderjoeslist posted an Instagram reel highlighting the chain's new Spicy Salmon Roll, the reaction was decidedly different. Despite the reel's positive tone — which claimed that the roll was "decent for the price" and "pretty good for a pre-made salmon roll" — commenters almost unanimously agreed that it was one of the worst things to buy from Trader Joe's.
The $6.99 rolls are made from raw Atlantic salmon alongside cucumber and spicy seasoning. Don't be lured by the low price, though. The top comment called the sushi "atrocious," saying, "See how tightly packed the rice looks? That tells me the rice is overcooked." The commenter added that the already subpar rice typically hardens during transportation. Other shoppers were equally adamant. "This is the absolute last thing I'd eat or trust from TJ's," wrote one. "Insulting thinking people would actually eat this," added another.
Trader Joe's sushi is bad, even for the store-bought stuff
Nobody has high expectations for grocery store sushi, but Trader Joe's sushi has a particularly bad rap. As one comment on that same Instagram reel claimed, "Sushi isn't Trader Joe's thing." One Redditor called the California roll "awful," adding, "I had to spit it out within a second of eating it." Sushi has caused the chain plenty of trouble, too. Trader Joe's briefly stopped selling pre-made rolls after a 2019 listeria outbreak, but brought them back in 2024.
We don't exactly recommend grocery store sushi, but it's undeniably popular. As of 2023, Kroger was the top sushi seller in the United States, so if you need a quick, inexpensive sushi fix it's a decent option. One Redditor said, "TJ's sushi is legitimately terrible," but added, "Kroger's sushi is just as good as some sushi restaurants."
What makes Kroger's sushi so (relatively) good? The chain has a dedicated sushi counter and makes an effort to keep the fish fresh. No, those Wednesday sushi sales aren't about offloading old product. According to the grocery store's website, Kroger's sushi is made fresh in-store daily. Meanwhile, who knows how long Trader Joe's rolls have been sitting out?