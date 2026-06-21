The Mango Capital Of The World Sits Over 24 Flight Hours From The US

If you've ever had a ripe, sweet, juicy mango you don't need us to tell you how great they are. If you haven't, we strongly recommend trying one. One bite is enough to transport you to a tropical vacation with a hammock swaying lazily between two palm trees. (If you need help peeling your mango, you can use a water glass hack.) But what if you want to travel to the source? Well, if you're in the United States, you'll be traveling for a very long time. The mango capital of the world is Malihabad, India, and if you want to get there you'll have to spend an entire day cooped up inside one airplane or another.

Located in Uttar Pradesh, a state in northern India which is also home to the Taj Mahal, Malihabad has long been a hub for mango growth. It's not exactly a convenient location for Americans to visit; to get there from Chicago, you'd have to fly for upwards of 30 hours with two layovers. In any case, it's a true cornucopia for the sweet, sunny fruits. Malihabad boasts thousands of mango orchards with a number of different cultivars, and the area is renowned for its high quality mangoes. One man in Malihabad even grows 300 varieties of mango on just one tree. Talk about working smarter not harder!