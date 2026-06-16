Review: Planters Celebrates America's 250th Birthday With Two Iconic Flavors That Scream USA
This year marks a number of historic birthdays in the United States, beginning with the country itself, as folks across the nation celebrate 250 years of the USA. Of course, it's not the only major milestone reached in 2026. One iconic brand is celebrating a major birthday alongside its iconic mascot. Planters Peanuts has been providing tasty snacks for more than half of the country's history as it crosses the 130-year milestone, while Mr. Peanut, the brand's monocle-toting mascot, has the tall task of blowing out 110 candles this year.
To celebrate these milestones, especially America's 250th, Planters has released two limited-edition peanut flavors for the summer. Ranch Seasoned Peanuts and Sweet Cayenne BBQ Seasoned Peanuts are the newcomers, promising to give your next snack a patriotic punch of flavor. In conjunction with this nationwide release, Planters sent me a can of each flavor to taste. Read on to find out if these peanuts are a worthy birthday present or one that should have come with a gift receipt.
Methodology
After receiving my shipment of Planters' two limited-edition flavors of peanuts in the mail, I took some photos of everything before beginning my taste test. My evaluations were based on flavor, texture, and overall quality.
Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Planters Ranch Seasoned Peanuts review
It's a well-known fact that I'm a bit picky when it comes to ranch. As a Midwestern staple, a proper ranch flavor should be cool and refreshing. Thankfully, Planters got the memo, because the ranch seasoning on these peanuts is perfect.
First, let's talk quantity. There is absolutely no shortage of seasoning on these nuts, which is evident simply from looks, if not taste. It's downright impossible to get a bland nut in this mix and if you're someone who seeks out the super-seasoned nuts, you won't have a hard time locating them. A single nut on its own packs plenty of flavor, but a handful isn't overwhelming, which is sometimes a difficult line to walk. On their own, Planters Ranch Seasoned Peanuts are plenty tasty and absolutely worth trying, but they would also be great as a topping on your next peanut noodle dish or any other peanut-based favorites.
Sweet Cayenne BBQ Seasoned Peanuts review
Like their ranch counterpart, the Sweet Cayenne BBQ Seasoned Peanuts are packed with flavor. This one has a little more depth, though, with the sweet barbecue notes hitting on the front end, while a gentle heat kicks in around the aftertaste. I wouldn't call these nuts spicy by any means, but they do leave a pleasant tingle in the back of your throat.
When it comes to peanuts, these two flavors are the perfect complements to one another. The Ranch Seasoned Peanuts offer a cool and highly addictive bite. Meanwhile, the Sweet Cayenne BBQ Peanuts feel designed to bring you back time and again so you can enjoy the progression from sweet, brown sugar notes highlighted by tomato and garlic to the light kick provided by cayenne pepper sauce. Once again, these nuts would make a great addition to many dishes, but I think I definitely need to try them in a peanut salsa recipe.
Final verdict: Do Planters' two celebratory peanut flavors nail the party mix, or should they stay on the shelf?
Both of these new Planters flavors are great. There's really nothing to complain about other than the fact that, as of right now, they're only around for a limited time. Thanks to how different they are from each other, there's an audience for both the Ranch and Sweet Cayenne BBQ, but my go-to is mixing them together. The combination is seriously tasty and offers the ideal balance in each mouthful. Planters knows how to celebrate a birthday, which is why these nuts should absolutely make an appearance at your summer get-togethers or in your next batch of homemade trail mix.
Availability and nutritional info
The limited-edition flavors are available exclusively at Walmart for a limited time. Each 14-ounce can retails for $3.48. Each contains 170 calories in a serving, which is defined as 1 ounce or about 39 individual nuts. The Ranch flavor is a bit lighter on sodium at 100 grams per serving than the Sweet Cayenne BBQ, which clocks in at 130 grams. Both contain 7 grams of protein per serving, so as a snack, they'll help fill you up and keep you full.