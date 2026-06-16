Review: Planters Celebrates America's 250th Birthday With Two Iconic Flavors That Scream USA

This year marks a number of historic birthdays in the United States, beginning with the country itself, as folks across the nation celebrate 250 years of the USA. Of course, it's not the only major milestone reached in 2026. One iconic brand is celebrating a major birthday alongside its iconic mascot. Planters Peanuts has been providing tasty snacks for more than half of the country's history as it crosses the 130-year milestone, while Mr. Peanut, the brand's monocle-toting mascot, has the tall task of blowing out 110 candles this year.

To celebrate these milestones, especially America's 250th, Planters has released two limited-edition peanut flavors for the summer. Ranch Seasoned Peanuts and Sweet Cayenne BBQ Seasoned Peanuts are the newcomers, promising to give your next snack a patriotic punch of flavor. In conjunction with this nationwide release, Planters sent me a can of each flavor to taste. Read on to find out if these peanuts are a worthy birthday present or one that should have come with a gift receipt.