Review: Heinz Debuts Two Great Mayo Dips And A Dud

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Heinz is best known as the king of ketchup, but the brand is hardly a one-trick pony. With a product line ranging from mustards and relishes to gravies and vinegars, Heinz seemingly has a sauce for every occasion, and if there was a hole in that lineup, it's likely been filled, as Heinz just announced the release of three new mayonnaise-based sauces.

Lemon Pepper Parm, Buttermilk Ranch, and Steakhouse Garlic are the latest dipping options to hit shelves just in time for summer cookouts. The Lemon Pepper Parm promises a creamy blend of mayonnaise with a zip of citrus flavor, followed by a punch of cracked black pepper and grated Parmesan cheese for a complex mouthfeel. I'm not sure a complex mouthfeel is quite what I'm looking for in a dipping sauce, but it definitely sounds intriguing. The Buttermilk Ranch is set to offer tangy buttermilk, balanced by a blend of garlic, onion, and herbs for a rich finish, while the Steakhouse Garlic aims for an elevated twist on classic garlic aioli, featuring onion and roasted garlic for an umami flavor, a hint of zesty black pepper, and balanced by brown sugar for a slightly sweet finish.

The promotional descriptions sound good, but do the sauces actually deliver? Heinz sent me all three a day before they launched, and I'm glad they did. The sauces are all good, but one lags behind the others. Read on to find out which sauces deserve a spot in your fridge.