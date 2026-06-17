The Ingredient My Dad Swore Belonged In Salad Dressing

My dad has some interesting food preferences, many of them revolving around salad. For one thing, he doesn't mind day-old salad (which he calls "dead salad") and often uses it as a sandwich topping. For another, even as a third-generation Italian, he insists that salad comes after the main course, not before. He also feels that oil and vinegar is the only salad dressing option you should ever ask for at a restaurant, and he would never dream of buying a salad dressing, not even a high-quality one. Instead, he makes his own every single day (since salad, for him, is an integral part of every meal). When I was growing up, my very favorite dad salad was made with something he called ketchup dressing.

Ketchup (or "catsup," as my mom pronounced it) was not in heavy use in our house. We'd put it on burgers and fries on the rare occasions we ate them, and my mom would also use it to glaze meatloaf (which I hated). I'm not sure where he got the idea to use the tomato-based condiment with salads, but I'm glad he did, since ketchup dressing was pretty amazing. It was a little bit sweet, a big bit tangy (my dad is always heavy-handed with the vinegar), and since it already contained tomatoes, there was no need to add any to the salad. (As a kid, I loathed raw tomatoes, although I've since learned to tolerate them. Grudgingly.)