Aldi's New Blind Boxes Are $50 Worth Of Groceries For Free (We Are Serious)

Grocery prices are going up, and Americans are feeling the pinch. But supermarket giant Aldi is helping a few lucky shoppers lighten their grocery bills: From June 22, 2026, to June 25, the chain is dropping a series of themed, first-come-first-serve blind boxes full of Aldi items, delivered to participants' doorsteps free of charge. An Aldi representative told EatingWell that each box is valued at roughly $50; USA Today reported that Aldi is planning to give away over 100 boxes per day.

"Nothing beats the thrill of unboxing something unexpected," Aldi explained on the promotion's official website. "ALDI is bringing this excitement to the grocery aisle with the ALDI Blind Box — four limited-time themed grocery bundles packed with fan favorites, standout picks and a few surprises." The presumably refrigerated boxes will include popular and new Aldi items, such as meats, cheeses, fresh fruits, snacks, and pantry items.

The promotion is a clear attempt to cement Aldi's position as America's fastest growing grocery store, but it also speaks to current trends. The themed boxes are centered around the buzziest diets du jour, like high protein Aldi finds. Aldi's high-fiber favorites are also making an appearance, along with a snack-centric blind box and a mystery box. The giveaway also builds on recent social media hype around blind boxes. "With surprise unboxings more popular than ever, this is our way of helping customers discover even more favorites," explained Bridget Kozlowski, Aldi's Director of Communications, in the press release (via the New York Post).