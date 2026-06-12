This Once-Popular Burger Chain Is Closing More Locations In 2026

A full 10 Carl's Jr. locations are closing for good and 49 more are on shaky ground. The largest California-based Carl's Jr. franchisee, Harshad Dharod, plans to sell his remaining stores after filing for bankruptcy in April. In court, Dharod explained that he was losing more than $600,000 per month despite $6 million in monthly revenue. It's a blow that'll hit the company where it hurts since most of Carl's Jr.'s 1,000 locations are in California.

Both Dharod and Carl's Jr. are pointing fingers in different directions. The franchisee blames Carl's Jr.'s corporate management and California's $20 minimum wage for fast food workers, while the company blames Dharod. "This situation is specific to this individual franchisee's financial and business circumstances," the company told the Los Angeles Times. "This has no impact on the operations of any other Carl's Jr. locations."

Carl's Jr. was founded in 1941, beating out another California burger icon by seven years: In-N-Out, which popularized drive-thru dining, first opened in 1948. Carl's Jr. thrived through the 1950s, '60s, and '70s. Then in the '90s, Carl's Jr. bought Hardee's and launched similar branding across both chains. Now, both Carl's Jr. and Hardee's are struggling to keep up in a competitive fast food burger market.