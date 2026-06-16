The Versatile Tool That Makes Cleaning Up Kitchen Messes 10x Easier
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Whether you're a self-proclaimed crumb queen (or king) like me or have crumb-producing kiddos, food crumbs, and even coffee grounds and the like, can end up on the kitchen floor, counters, and in hard-to-reach cabinet corners, drawers, and even the fridge. We know a vacuum will suck it all up, but for many of us, it can be a hassle to fish it out of the closet, unwind the cord, find the proper attachment, maneuver it into tight spaces, then wind it back up and put it away.
Say hello to the life-changing solution that quickly tackles kitchen messes wherever they appear: a handheld cordless mini vacuum. This little gadget can easily be stored within reach, such as under the kitchen sink alongside other cleaning supplies. When crumbs or debris rear their ugly head, simply grab your cordless mini vacuum, switch it on, and within seconds (or a few minutes for larger messes), the mess is gone, and the vacuum is back in its place. The convenience of a cordless mini vacuum makes cleaning as you go a breeze, helping keep your kitchen tidy instead of letting messes accumulate until your next deep clean.
It may be tempting to just vacuum every mess in sight, especially with a model that packs powerful suction. However, unless your cordless mini vacuum is specifically designed for both wet and dry messes, avoid liquids, damp debris, fine powders like flour, and large food scraps. Just like a regular vacuum, you should also avoid sucking up sharp objects like broken glass shards, which can damage the vacuum's internal components. Instead, use a slice of bread for cleaning broken glass.
The best vacuum features for the easiest cleanup
A quick Google search for cordless mini vacuums reveals hundreds of options, with prices ranging from under $20 to more than $300 depending on the brand and features. I personally own a budget-friendly model from Walmart that cost about $25 at the time of purchase, and the 4.8-star rating from over 4,000 reviews doesn't lie — it's fantastic!
One feature I highly recommend looking for in any handheld cordless vacuum is a crevice attachment. It can easily reach debris in otherwise impossible places, such as loose char on the bottom of the oven and whatever finds its way underneath and behind the fridge, including the coils that occasionally need to be cleaned. Other qualities worth considering are strong suction power and a compact size that can easily fit inside a kitchen cabinet or pantry. It's even better if you can find one with a charging dock to give the appliance a permanent home while also keeping it charged and ready to use.
Higher-end options, such as the Shark WANDVAC, priced at about $130 on Amazon, offer many of the same core features but with more advanced technology and a sleeker design. This vac also scored highly in Consumer Reports testing, particularly for its suction power.
Crumbs happen, but they don't have to stay there or be a drag to clean up. If you don't already have a cordless mini vacuum stored in or near your kitchen, you won't regret investing in one before splurging on an expensive air fryer that's not worth the price.