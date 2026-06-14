Why You Should Be Wary Of 'Locally Caught' Labels At Seafood Restaurants

When you travel, you want to experience the local cuisine everywhere you go: a bagel from NYC. Pizza in Chicago. And if you're anywhere near water, fresh-caught fish and seafood straight from the beach or the boat.

But what if you're locally sourced seafood isn't so locally sourced after all? That New Orleans shrimp po-boy or Maine lobster roll could have been made with — gasp — seafood from China or India, fresh from the freezer. Seafood fraud is everywhere — even upscale seafood markets can be caught committing fraud. It comes in many forms, but the bottom line is, you're not always getting the seafood you paid for.

One form of fraud is substitution: when a seafood restaurant or store tries to pass off some type of seafood as another, or even a non-seafood meat as seafood. For instance, that so-called red snapper could really be pollock — the stuff fish fingers are made from (red snapper is the most common fish to get the old switcheroo). Seafood short-weighting is another example of seafood fraud. That's when you get less fish and more fluff — a vendor bulks up your seafood with things like ice or additives and then charges you the full price-by-weight of the seafood. Finally, there's seafood mislabeling, which can go beyond just the name of the fish. Seafood might be labeled as locally caught when it's not, allowing illegally caught or cheap-and-frozen (often sourced from faraway lands) seafood to be bought and served. This is pulling a fast one on you as the diner and undermining local fishermen (who are trying to sell legitimately local seafood) in the process.