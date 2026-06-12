Science Says This Is The Absolute Best Time To Have A Snack

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Snacks are what get us through life. Funnel cakes can help you find your soul mate, warm brownies can close a business deal, and granola bars will get you through a busy day. More than 90% of global consumers have at least one snack a day and some cultures basically live off them, but when's the best time to have a snack? In an exclusive interview with The Takeout, Johannah Katz RD, a dietitian from Consumer Health Digest, explained there's a science to snacking — and an optimal time to reach for your favorite pick-me-up.

The absolute best time to have a snack largely depends on how you treat mealtimes, according to Katz. "If someone eats a balanced lunch and dinner is only a few hours away, they may not need a snack," she said. "But if lunch is early, dinner is late, or they're exercising after work, a snack can be a smart tool." She explained how snacking should be used as a tool to keep you going between meals and to fuel workouts. With that in mind, Katz says most people could use a snack sometime between 2 and 4 p.m.

Regardless of how the rest of your day looks, she notes that late-night snacking should be off the table because hunger, fat oxidation, and glucose tolerance are all impacted by eating late at night. "I'd generally favor daytime snacks over late-night mindless snacking," says Katz. She also recommends planning snacks in advance to prevent overeating and late-night grazing.