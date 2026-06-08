Don't Waste Time: Caramelize Onions In The Microwave Instead Of A Pan
Who doesn't love caramelized onions? Their deep, savory sweetness is a great addition to a variety of dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, pasta, soups, and dips. There are more unconventional yet delicious ways to use caramelized onions as well, like turning them into savory cookies. The only problem with them, however, is they take a lot of time and effort to make. Caramelized onions are traditionally prepared in a pan on the stove and require a lot of stirring action for upwards of an hour before they turn properly brown and sweet. And while there is a trick anybody can use to caramelize onions faster (cooking the sliced bulb in water) the hack still requires a lot of stirring. If you want to make caramelized onions without breaking a sweat, an unusual but effective trick involves using the microwave.
Before you go thinking the microwave is going to be solely responsible for transforming plain onions into decadent strips of savory sweetness, think again. It's actually just one part of the equation. The other part is the pantry staple that caramelizes onions in a flash: baking soda. This powdery substance raises the onion's pH level, causing them to turn brown and soften quicker. When combined with the microwave, the process of breaking down and caramelizing the vegetable is further hastened so you get the desired texture and flavor faster and with far less hands-on work.
How to make caramelized onions using a microwave
Before you get started, it helps to know how many onions it takes to make a cup of caramelized onions. Generally speaking, you need 2 to 3 medium-sized onions to yield 1 cup. After slicing, place the onions in a large microwave-safe bowl and toss in ½ teaspoon of baking soda and 3 tablespoons of butter. Mix thoroughly until all the onions are evenly coated before placing them in the microwave and cooking the onions uncovered for 15 to 20 minutes (or longer, if needed).
The baking soda is a non-negotiable since aside from speeding up the Maillard reaction responsible for browning it also helps the onions retain moisture so they don't dry out. Note: While it may be tempting to add more baking soda to accelerate the caramelization process even further, you need to resist the urge since using too much baking soda can cause the onions to develop an unpleasant flavor.
One of the biggest advantages of this hack is that it does away with the constant stirring needed in the traditional cooking method. However, feel free to check on the onions halfway through the timer to see if they have already started to turn golden-brown and give them a quick stir before returning them to the microwave for the remainder of the time. Finally, swap the butter for olive oil if you prefer a vegan version.