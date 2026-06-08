Don't Waste Time: Caramelize Onions In The Microwave Instead Of A Pan

Who doesn't love caramelized onions? Their deep, savory sweetness is a great addition to a variety of dishes, including burgers, sandwiches, pasta, soups, and dips. There are more unconventional yet delicious ways to use caramelized onions as well, like turning them into savory cookies. The only problem with them, however, is they take a lot of time and effort to make. Caramelized onions are traditionally prepared in a pan on the stove and require a lot of stirring action for upwards of an hour before they turn properly brown and sweet. And while there is a trick anybody can use to caramelize onions faster (cooking the sliced bulb in water) the hack still requires a lot of stirring. If you want to make caramelized onions without breaking a sweat, an unusual but effective trick involves using the microwave.

Before you go thinking the microwave is going to be solely responsible for transforming plain onions into decadent strips of savory sweetness, think again. It's actually just one part of the equation. The other part is the pantry staple that caramelizes onions in a flash: baking soda. This powdery substance raises the onion's pH level, causing them to turn brown and soften quicker. When combined with the microwave, the process of breaking down and caramelizing the vegetable is further hastened so you get the desired texture and flavor faster and with far less hands-on work.