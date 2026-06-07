3 Costco Kirkland Signature Items That May Be Left Behind In 2026

Costco members have a connection to Kirkland Signature brandrotating line of products that transcends simple grocery shopping. Members rush to the warehouses when new items land and mourn the loss of favorites when they're gone. Some stick around for years and others fade away, even if customers beg for the membership warehouse to carry them again. Remember Kirkland Signature Light Beer or those oversized bakery muffins ? A lot of customers loved those products, but they're now among the discontinued Costco grocery products we probably won't get back.

Now, there are whispers that Costco might be bidding farewell to a few other Kirkland Signature items in 2026. Costco hasn't released any statements in response to online rumors of items being phased out, but shoppers are putting the pieces together. Members say there are some Kirkland Signature products that are getting harder to find. There are also a few new regulations governing food additives in the United States that may mean the end of some Kirkland products.

Time will tell whether some of these products will be discontinued forever, or if they'll make a return to Costco shelves. But those comebacks aren't always what they seem, either. Costco replaced its oversized muffins at the bakery with a new batch, but now, they're an item that gets returned so much you may want to leave it on the shelves. For better or worse, here are three Kirkland Signature products that some of us fear may be left behind in 2026.