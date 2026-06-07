3 Costco Kirkland Signature Items That May Be Left Behind In 2026
Costco members have a connection to Kirkland Signature brandrotating line of products that transcends simple grocery shopping. Members rush to the warehouses when new items land and mourn the loss of favorites when they're gone. Some stick around for years and others fade away, even if customers beg for the membership warehouse to carry them again. Remember Kirkland Signature Light Beer or those oversized bakery muffins ? A lot of customers loved those products, but they're now among the discontinued Costco grocery products we probably won't get back.
Now, there are whispers that Costco might be bidding farewell to a few other Kirkland Signature items in 2026. Costco hasn't released any statements in response to online rumors of items being phased out, but shoppers are putting the pieces together. Members say there are some Kirkland Signature products that are getting harder to find. There are also a few new regulations governing food additives in the United States that may mean the end of some Kirkland products.
Time will tell whether some of these products will be discontinued forever, or if they'll make a return to Costco shelves. But those comebacks aren't always what they seem, either. Costco replaced its oversized muffins at the bakery with a new batch, but now, they're an item that gets returned so much you may want to leave it on the shelves. For better or worse, here are three Kirkland Signature products that some of us fear may be left behind in 2026.
Kirkland Signature Sport Drink
Kirkland Signature Sport Drink has been among the Kirkland Signature Foods Costco Customers buy on repeat for over a decade. It was Costco's cost-effective answer to Gatorade, an electrolyte-infused drink made with cane sugar. Until recently, Costco sold the drinks in a 24-count pack of 20-ounce bottles for around $12. Each package had three different flavors: blue raspberry, orange, and fruit punch. Customers loved that they were spending less on a sports drink that delivered the same results as name brands.
You may be able to still find these sports drinks on the Costco website or in your local warehouse, but members say Costco is discontinuing the product. "I just thought they've been out the last month or so but decided to ask a worker and she said it's been discontinued," one person wrote on reddit. "I guess I need to pay the extra money for Gatorade to quench my thirst when working in the yard or working out."
Some suggest the drinks have just been pulled for reformulation or resizing and could be back with a different recipe (we have no indication from Costco on that matter). They do contain synthetic, petroleum-based food dyes like Red 40, which are being phased out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That means if Costco does plan to ever restock warehouses with Kirkland Sport Drink, it'll likely feature a different recipe.
Kirkland Signature Ground Sirloin and Loin of Beef Patties
Costco members hosting backyard BBQs are probably familiar with the red bag of Kirkland Signature Ground Sirloin and Loin of Beef Patties in the freezer section. The bag held 18 burgers made from 85% ground beef, each weighing ⅓ pound, which cost around $22. It was also a popular item to review on social media, and often matched against other frozen burgers from Costco. "Between regular patty and sirloin, I will get the sirloin everyday as it has more beef taste and perfect ratio of fat in my opinion," one Redditor wrote. "When cooked to medium rare it doesn't dry out at all either Regular patty is too fatty for me."
You might still be able to find a few packages here and there at Costco warehouses, but they're disappearing. Customers started complaining about the declining quality of Costco's lean beef in January, saying the burgers just started falling apart. At the same time, ground beef prices have been climbing. According to statistics from May 2026, prices were up 14.5 percent over last year thanks to a few factors: tariffs, dwindling cattle populations, and issues like drought, disease, and fires. Along with the rest of the world, Costco is facing higher prices for lean beef. That combination of factors has put the Kirkland Signature Ground Sirloin and Loin of Beef Patties on the chopping block. Customers say they're instead reaching for Costco's 75% ground beef patties in the blue bag or the grass fed beef frozen patties in the green bag.
Kirkland Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies
Costco members said that Kirkland's Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies were a perfect copycat of Tate's chocolate chip cookies; thin and crispy with plenty of buttery-sweet notes that weren't overpowering. They came in a blue box (or sometimes a bag) of 30 individually wrapped cookies that were ideal for packed lunches, everyday snacks, and road trips. Customers loved their convenience and the fact that they were made with a short ingredient list — just butter, flour, eggs, vanilla, salt, baking soda, and semi-sweet chocolate chips. However, those chocolate chips are also the reason why this staple product has vanished from Costco shelves.
If you're trying to buy Kirkland Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies online or at stores, you're likely to discover that they're out of stock. That's because Costco has discontinued the Kirkland branded chocolate chips. Climbing cocoa costs are the culprits here, and the impact of that decision has unfortunately trickled down to affect Costco customers who loved those cookies.