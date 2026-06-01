This $50 Costco Sandwich Platter Has The Internet Divided — Is It Worth The Price?
Costco may be best known as a bargain hunter's paradise, as long as shoppers are willing to buy in bulk. Even people who live alone may shell out for a membership if they can't get enough of that food court hot dog combo that the CEO says will remain at $1.50 in perpetuity. Another reason to purchase a membership is if you do a lot of entertaining. But are Costco's party platters really a deal?
Absolutely, as long as you travel in time back to 2022, when a croissant sandwich platter meant to feed 16 to 20 people cost just $32.99. Alas, it seems to be gone, and replaced by a sandwich platter with a much higher price tag of $49.99 — or, as one enthusiastic Instagram influencer put it, under fifty dollars.
For that amount, you get a selection of sandwiches made with chicken, salami and Swiss, or roast beef and cheddar, as well as pickle chips. The aforementioned influencer also notes, "It comes with the most amazing garlic aioli sauce" — a double redundancy, since aioli = sauce made from garlic. However, some commenters weren't thrilled by the "low" price. As one person put it, "$50 is too much," while another pointed out that the price of the platter with tax could come out to over $50. Someone willing to see both sides said, "$50 just seems a lot to me? Willing to try!"
Although a few people noted that $2.50 a sandwich is pretty cheap, others pointed out that the sandwiches are quite small. Even the influencer admitted that you'd need to supplement the platter with several sides and desserts (as well as drinks, which they didn't), so you may be looking at $100 or more to feed a whole party with this platter.
How does Costco's platter stack up?
The best way to determine whether the Costco sandwich platter is or is not a bargain is to first determine how many people it serves. The influencer's Instagram video proclaims that it's enough to feed 20 people, but commenters seem divided on whether you get 16 or 20 sandwiches. One person noted that even when they added a celery and grain salad and a cheese and fruit platter, all that food was enough to satisfy just 12 people. But as a Redditor commenting on an older thread about Costco party platters explained, " The point of the matter is you aren't just going to have just one platter for a party unless it's for literally a group of 3 to 5. I usually always explain to anyone ordering them it is up for debate on the serving sizes if the party is going to have good eaters."
It might also help to take a look at the competition. "You can get more from winco for around $35," someone observed, and indeed you can: Winco's price for a sandwich tray of 18-inch croissants that's said to serve 15 to 20 people is $36.98. If you're comparing the Costco platter to catering from a chain restaurant, results vary. Jimmy John's will sell you a box of 18 small sandwiches starting at $48.99, but Subway charges $54.99 for a platter that only serves seven.
In all of these cases, whether you go with Costco or a competitor, you're paying for convenience and packaging. For a really budget-friendly option, you can always purchase rolls, deli meats, cheeses, and condiments separately and assemble a make-your-own sandwich spread.