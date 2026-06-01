This $50 Costco Sandwich Platter Has The Internet Divided — Is It Worth The Price?

Costco may be best known as a bargain hunter's paradise, as long as shoppers are willing to buy in bulk. Even people who live alone may shell out for a membership if they can't get enough of that food court hot dog combo that the CEO says will remain at $1.50 in perpetuity. Another reason to purchase a membership is if you do a lot of entertaining. But are Costco's party platters really a deal?

Absolutely, as long as you travel in time back to 2022, when a croissant sandwich platter meant to feed 16 to 20 people cost just $32.99. Alas, it seems to be gone, and replaced by a sandwich platter with a much higher price tag of $49.99 — or, as one enthusiastic Instagram influencer put it, under fifty dollars.

For that amount, you get a selection of sandwiches made with chicken, salami and Swiss, or roast beef and cheddar, as well as pickle chips. The aforementioned influencer also notes, "It comes with the most amazing garlic aioli sauce" — a double redundancy, since aioli = sauce made from garlic. However, some commenters weren't thrilled by the "low" price. As one person put it, "$50 is too much," while another pointed out that the price of the platter with tax could come out to over $50. Someone willing to see both sides said, "$50 just seems a lot to me? Willing to try!"

Although a few people noted that $2.50 a sandwich is pretty cheap, others pointed out that the sandwiches are quite small. Even the influencer admitted that you'd need to supplement the platter with several sides and desserts (as well as drinks, which they didn't), so you may be looking at $100 or more to feed a whole party with this platter.