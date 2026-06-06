The Legendary KFC Sandwich Fans Called Peak Fast Food Chaos

When it comes to fried chicken sandwiches, KFC isn't usually on the cutting edge. They have them, of course, but they're not quite as famous as Chick-Fil-A's beloved offering (which you can get fresh every time with this ordering hack), or as buzzy as the Popeye's chicken sandwich that became a fast food phenomenon. But KFC does have one entrant in the Fast Food Sandwich Hall of Fame that's well-loved despite being truly, objectively bonkers. We are, of course, talking about the Double Down Sandwich, which still has people clamoring for its return.

What is the Double Down? Well, it's like if a chicken sandwich got caught in that messed-up transformation chamber from "The Fly." Instead of a chicken fillet being the filling between two slices of bread, the bread is replaced by two pieces of chicken, with cheese and bacon serving as the filling. (They wouldn't go so far as to have a third piece of chicken serve as the filling, of course. That would just be ridiculous.) If it sounds like a total monstrosity, well, we're not trying to tell you it isn't. But it's remembered quite fondly, with testimonials on Reddit attesting to its brilliance. "I got it the first time as a joke. Was shocked by how good it was," said one Redditor. "It was a glorious masterpiece," raved another. "I need it to come back."