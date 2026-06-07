A Survey Of 35,000 Diners Says These Are The Best Fast Food Burgers

People have different definitions of what constitutes a good hamburger. Some folks go wild for smashburgers; others prefer thick, juicy patties. But, according to a Newsweek and BrandSpark International survey of 35,215 consumers, Americans can agree on one thing: You can trust McDonald's for a solid burger.

The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards ranked 182,000 brands in 359 categories, ranging from windshield repair (Safelite) to organic yogurt (Stonyfield). The title of top quick service restaurant for hamburgers went to McDonald's, with second and third place going to Burger King and Wendy's, respectively. McDonald's also ranked second as diners' favorite quick service restaurant for sandwiches, behind Subway. "The 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners stand apart by consistently delivering the quality, reliability, and value that is necessary to earn and retain the trust of U.S. shoppers," the market research company explained in a press release.

The company didn't provide any insight as to why exactly Americans trusted the Golden Arches over other brands, but consumer psychology might give us a clue. People are hardwired to like familiar things. The phenomenon is known as the mere exposure effect, and it influences everything from the friends we make to the brands we trust. McDonald's is the most famous restaurant chain in the United States: According to YouGov, 100% of Americans recognize the brand. While McDonald's didn't become the most famous brand in America by selling subpar products, it probably benefits from its own reflected glory.