The Time Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Rolls Made The News For A Not-So-Delicious Reason

Almost everyone would agree that Texas Roadhouse's famous, coveted rolls — warm and fresh from the oven with honey cinnamon butter — are a staple. Unfortunately, however, that particular phrasing rang all too true in one Massachusetts restaurant last year.

On August 27, 2025, a TikTok user with the handle @Maymonayy posted a video that garnered over a million views within its first 24 hours online. Maymonayy had dined at the Walpole, Massachusetts, Texas Roadhouse with her mother and 6-year-old little sister. When the second batch of Roadhouse rolls were brought to their table, she alleged that her sister bit into something hard in a piece of the bread. The video shows that the rolls contained a little "bonus" inside: a few metal staples — as in the office-supply variety. As in something that would break a tooth or puncture the roof of your mouth. As in something you definitely don't want in your dinner.

Per Boston 25 News, the Texas Roadhouse released a statement, saying, "We are aware of this situation and are actively investigating. The Heath Department visited the store today and their report states there are no signs of physical contamination in the restaurant, including the bread and kitchen areas. We take concerns like this very seriously, and our team has been in contact with the guests involved." The guests, however, claimed that they didn't even get an entirely free meal out of the debacle.

The incident went viral, producing endless comments, backlash, and a slew of related videos, many of which featured people ripping apart their Texas Roadhouse rolls in search of hidden surprises.