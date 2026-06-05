The Time Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Rolls Made The News For A Not-So-Delicious Reason
Almost everyone would agree that Texas Roadhouse's famous, coveted rolls — warm and fresh from the oven with honey cinnamon butter — are a staple. Unfortunately, however, that particular phrasing rang all too true in one Massachusetts restaurant last year.
On August 27, 2025, a TikTok user with the handle @Maymonayy posted a video that garnered over a million views within its first 24 hours online. Maymonayy had dined at the Walpole, Massachusetts, Texas Roadhouse with her mother and 6-year-old little sister. When the second batch of Roadhouse rolls were brought to their table, she alleged that her sister bit into something hard in a piece of the bread. The video shows that the rolls contained a little "bonus" inside: a few metal staples — as in the office-supply variety. As in something that would break a tooth or puncture the roof of your mouth. As in something you definitely don't want in your dinner.
Per Boston 25 News, the Texas Roadhouse released a statement, saying, "We are aware of this situation and are actively investigating. The Heath Department visited the store today and their report states there are no signs of physical contamination in the restaurant, including the bread and kitchen areas. We take concerns like this very seriously, and our team has been in contact with the guests involved." The guests, however, claimed that they didn't even get an entirely free meal out of the debacle.
The incident went viral, producing endless comments, backlash, and a slew of related videos, many of which featured people ripping apart their Texas Roadhouse rolls in search of hidden surprises.
What else has turned up in Texas Roadhouse food?
This isn't the only time foreign objects have allegedly been found in Texas Roadhouse food. A self-described former Texas Roadhouse server named Abigail (@flabigailfartin) came forward on TikTok and said that finding undesirable objects in unfortunate places wasn't unusual at the restaurant. Among the items she claimed to have witnessed was a piece of steel wool in someone's beef patty that had likely made its way into the food after staff used it to scrub the grill. There was also a long red-polished fake fingernail, "with bits of the real fingernail on it," in someone's salad. Then, there was part of a magnet in somebody's baked potato order. And a cockroach baked onto the bottom of a roll. To save the best for last: a dirty diaper in one peanut barrel used to store peanuts served to guests, along with a dead rat in another peanut barrel.
Other people reported finding unexpected extras at Texas Roadhouse too. When Boston 25 News shared the staple story on its Facebook page, one commentor chimed in that she'd found a rock in her Texas Roadhouse mashed potatoes. Someone else said that there was a piece of wire brush in her chicken.
As for Maymonayy and her family? She took her sister to the ER and planned to file a police report in the aftermath of the incident. Her family was eventually offered a $70 gift card from Texas Roadhouse, which they promptly turned down. Though reuploads of the original staple video are still making the rounds today, Maymonayy seems to have since closed her TikTok account entirely.