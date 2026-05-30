This Iconic LA Chinese Restaurant Was Loved By Marilyn Monroe

On June 1, 2026, Marilyn Monroe fans can mark the star's 100th birthday at one of her favorite Hollywood restaurants. Marilyn Monroe's favorite New York restaurant may be gone, but an old-school Chinese American Hollywood spot known as The Formosa Cafe is dedicating the week to its famous former regular. The restaurant is serving cocktails inspired by Marilyn Monroe's love of champagne and hosting Marilyn-themed events, including a tribute performance and a costume contest. The Takeout talked to Maxim Shapovalov, historian for the 1933 Group, which runs the Formosa, to learn more about the restaurant's connection to the star.

"Marilyn Monroe was a regular at the Formosa during the filming of 'Some Like It Hot' in 1958–1959," Shapovalov said. "The production was shooting across the street at Samuel Goldwyn Studios, making the Formosa a convenient lunch and dinner spot for the cast and crew. She would often visit with director Billy Wilder as well as co-stars Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon." Monroe and her "Some Like It Hot" co-stars weren't the only Golden Age Hollywood celebrities to frequent the Formosa. The restaurant also fed Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and James Dean. According to legend, staff found John Wayne making scrambled eggs in the kitchen one morning. The star had apparently passed out unnoticed after downing a few too many drinks the night before.