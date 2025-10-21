The Bygone New York Restaurant Marilyn Monroe Loved To Visit

Although the pop culture icon, actress, and model Marilyn Monroe grew up and later died in Los Angeles, there was a time in her life when she called NYC home. Monroe moved to the Big Apple in 1954 to study acting with Lee Strasberg and to film some movies. While in the Upper East Side neighborhood, she soon became a regular at local restaurant Gino of Capri. Better known simply as Gino's, this Italian eatery boasted other famous patrons like Frank Sinatra, Jackie Kennedy, Al Pacino, and Truman Capote, just to name a few. It was conveniently located on Lexington Avenue, the very same street where Monroe filmed the iconic subway grate scene in "The Seven Year Itch."

Named after owner Gino A. Circiello, Gino's opened its doors in 1945 and, for the most part, stayed true to its origins up until the day it closed in May of 2010. For most of its history, the proudly old-school restaurant never accepted credit cards and avoided advertising. Despite the large demand from famous clientele, Gino's never took reservations. Patrons were willing to stand in long lines just to eat in the tiny restaurant.