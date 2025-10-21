The Bygone New York Restaurant Marilyn Monroe Loved To Visit
Although the pop culture icon, actress, and model Marilyn Monroe grew up and later died in Los Angeles, there was a time in her life when she called NYC home. Monroe moved to the Big Apple in 1954 to study acting with Lee Strasberg and to film some movies. While in the Upper East Side neighborhood, she soon became a regular at local restaurant Gino of Capri. Better known simply as Gino's, this Italian eatery boasted other famous patrons like Frank Sinatra, Jackie Kennedy, Al Pacino, and Truman Capote, just to name a few. It was conveniently located on Lexington Avenue, the very same street where Monroe filmed the iconic subway grate scene in "The Seven Year Itch."
Named after owner Gino A. Circiello, Gino's opened its doors in 1945 and, for the most part, stayed true to its origins up until the day it closed in May of 2010. For most of its history, the proudly old-school restaurant never accepted credit cards and avoided advertising. Despite the large demand from famous clientele, Gino's never took reservations. Patrons were willing to stand in long lines just to eat in the tiny restaurant.
The legendary Gino's
Known for its zebra wallpaper and buttery tomato sauce, Gino's was as iconic as the stars it served. In fact, it was the subject of a 2015 documentary called "The Missing Ingredient," which sought to unravel the recipe for the proverbial special sauce that turns a restaurant into an institution. The place was likened to a club more than a restaurant, and despite its high-profile customers, it remained an affordable, accessible place where diners could feel at home. In fact, one New York-born contractor made it his final resting place. Mel Konwiser, of Konwiser Construction, had his ashes spread outside the restaurant when he passed.
The food at Gino's, however, received mixed reviews. Critics like John Canaday argued that the experience of eating at Gino's was more important than the actual food. Gino's served Italian classics like veal milanese, ravioli, lasagna, chicken parmigiano, and hearty seafood dishes. It was perhaps best known for the signature Pasta Segreto, or pasta with secret sauce. When Gino's closed due to rising rent prices, celebrities, politicians, and everyday New Yorkers alike mourned the loss. Co-owner Salvatore Doria said of its closure, in true New York Italian fashion, "Forget about it. I feel very bad."