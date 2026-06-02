15 Steak Recipes Guaranteed To Win Father's Day

The annual mid-June celebration of all things paternal is upon us. It's possible that a holiday dedicated to the role of the father goes back to at least the early 16th century in Europe. However, the modern Father's Day in the United States wasn't made official until 1972. That's when President Richard Nixon deemed the third Sunday in June as a national day for dad. And, since fathers have been eating things since literally forever, it's only natural they eat on this day too.

What they eat should be something special, right? Steak is special. And although a good steak is one of the more straightforward meals one can prepare, you don't want to just toss pops a plain old slab of meat like he's a rescue tiger. These steak recipes will ensure that the man who's reared you, the partner-dude you share a life with, will walk away from Father's Day not only satiated but satisfied. And then he can just plop his supine body down on the couch and watch "Reacher" — or whatever his me-time entails.