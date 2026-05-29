Costco Is Selling This Popular Jack Daniel's Bottle So Cheap, It Simply Won't Last
Bourbon enthusiasts who might've been excited about the Costco hot dog-themed bourbon would be over the moon to find a bottle of Jack Daniel's 12 Year Tennessee Whiskey sitting on the shelf. Not only has this aged whiskey been spotted at a Costco, but according to a post on Reddit, it's priced at $80.99 for a 700 milliliter bottle. Fans of Jack Daniel's are likely familiar with the brand's newest releases (and also the reason why Jack Daniel's bottles are square), so when another Redditor posted the same 12-year whiskey in another Reddit thread, the excitement was reciprocated. One commenter, likely hoping to find a bottle of their own, wrote, "Lord, I've seen what you've done for others and want the same for me." Although the bottle can be purchased elsewhere, Costco's price is considerably lower compared to other retailers.
This Jack Daniel's 12 Year Tennessee Whiskey was announced in 2023 as a part of Jack Daniel's Annual Aged Series Release with a suggested retail price of $80. Prices for the first batch of the whiskey vary, but can be found for upwards of $149.99 at Total Wine and $274.99 at Lost in Liquor. While the specific bottle found at Costco is labeled as being Batch 4, which was released in spring 2026, even bottles from this more recent batch are selling for $249.99 at Empire Wine. In other words, finding a bottle of this whiskey at Costco for $80.99 is like finding hidden treasure while on a grocery run.
The 12 Year Tennessee Whiskey is a unique Jack Daniel's experience
Redditors were quick to note that the coveted bottle of bourbon had sold out quickly, with one user sharing their disappointment, saying, "Saw the notification come through at 10AM and by the time I got there they were all gone!" On another Reddit post, a comment let others know that any attempts at obtaining the bottle were futile. "It's long gone, don't bother heading in." The hype surrounding this popular bottle of whiskey isn't unfounded. While the classic Jack Daniel's Black Label Old No. 7 is 80 proof, the distillery's more artisanal releases typically go much higher, and the 12 Year Tennessee Whiskey is a whopping 107 proof.
Those who taste this whiskey will experience notes of pipe tobacco, seasoned oak, and butterscotch. The blend is 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye, all charcoal aged in toasted and charred oak barrels at the Jack Daniel's Distillery in Tennessee. Jack Daniel's has been doing the Annual Aged Series since 2022 when the brand released a 10-Year Tennessee Whiskey. This first iteration marked Jack Daniel's first bottle with an age statement since Prohibition, making a bottle from the aged series all the more worth it for those willing to pay the price and hunt for one of the best Costco finds that won't be at every location.