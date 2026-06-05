Take Instant Ramen To Another Level With This Oven-Roasted Upgrade
There are many ways to make instant ramen better, like adding upgrades for a more flavorful broth. However, there's also a unique twist that can turn the usual serving of instant ramen into a comforting dish with layered textures. If you're craving something crispy, this trick will do just that. Do note, though, you will need an oven to pull this off, since you will roast the noodles on a sheet pan and finish everything under a broiler. Instead of soft noodles, you are getting crispy edges and caramelized toppings, making each bite more chewy and interesting than the usual.
The standard preparation of mazemen (brothless) instant ramen is all about speed and convenience — you know what to expect once the noodles have boiled for a few minutes and the seasonings have been mixed in. By baking it on a sheet pan, however, you are adding depth and complexity to an otherwise plain comfort food. The result feels like an upgraded stir-fry, where some bites stay tender while others become crunchy. This roasting hack works well even when you stuff your instant ramen with more veggies and proteins.
How to make oven-roasted instant ramen
Preparing the noodles for this upgraded dish is no different from any instant noodles. Cook them in boiling water and drain, though you should pull them out while they're still slightly underdone. At this point, you have two options to move forward: Either mix the bundled flavor packets in with the noodles or discard them and make your own sauce. A mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil, neutral oil, and kosher salt will suffice, but feel free to add more flavors to your liking, such as miso, peanut sauce, garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, maple syrup, oyster sauce, sriracha, honey, or sesame seeds. Then, spread the noodles on a lightly greased sheet pan.
For vegetables and proteins, use whatever you have on hand, including onions, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and bok choy. For the protein, you can use rotisserie chicken or leftover cooked beef or pork. Raw shrimp is also an option, since it cooks up so quickly, or, if you want your meal to be completely vegetarian, use mushrooms or tofu instead. Coat the ingredients in that same sauce, or sprinkle them with your favorite spices and seasonings.
Toss everything into the oven on a single pan and bake at around 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. To perfectly crisp the top of the dish, use the broiler to cook it for another few minutes. Serve with chopped scallions, cilantro leaves, chile flakes, or homemade spicy mayo.