Take Instant Ramen To Another Level With This Oven-Roasted Upgrade

Preparing the noodles for this upgraded dish is no different from any instant noodles. Cook them in boiling water and drain, though you should pull them out while they're still slightly underdone. At this point, you have two options to move forward: Either mix the bundled flavor packets in with the noodles or discard them and make your own sauce. A mixture of soy sauce, sesame oil, neutral oil, and kosher salt will suffice, but feel free to add more flavors to your liking, such as miso, peanut sauce, garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, maple syrup, oyster sauce, sriracha, honey, or sesame seeds. Then, spread the noodles on a lightly greased sheet pan.

For vegetables and proteins, use whatever you have on hand, including onions, bell peppers, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and bok choy. For the protein, you can use rotisserie chicken or leftover cooked beef or pork. Raw shrimp is also an option, since it cooks up so quickly, or, if you want your meal to be completely vegetarian, use mushrooms or tofu instead. Coat the ingredients in that same sauce, or sprinkle them with your favorite spices and seasonings.

Toss everything into the oven on a single pan and bake at around 450 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. To perfectly crisp the top of the dish, use the broiler to cook it for another few minutes. Serve with chopped scallions, cilantro leaves, chile flakes, or homemade spicy mayo.