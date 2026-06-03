Why Some Boomers Habitually Overcook Their Food

Growing up, I loved my grandmother's slow-cooked, Southern-style green beans. The beans were saturated with bacon fat and melt-in-your-mouth soft. Beans like those are hard to find now. I'm always disappointed when I order green beans at restaurants; tough and leathery is the texture du jour.

Modern chefs might say my grandmother's green beans were overcooked. I disagree, but I'll admit that boiled veggies and steaks served well-done were favorites of my grandmother's generation. I'll also admit that not all foods benefit from hours in the Crock-Pot. Why do so many boomers seem to believe that the best Brussels sprout is a boiled Brussels sprout?

There isn't one single reason why boomers overcook their food, but 20th century cooks weren't just serving up overcooked food for the fun of it. While cultural tastes did play a role, there were practical reasons why older generations tended to cook meat and vegetables until well past the point where 21st century cooks would consider them done. The lives of our parents and grandparents were influenced by the harsh economic realities and health standards of their time, and they adapted their cooking methods accordingly. Overcooked food was a way to keep your family safe and fed, and that trumps a personal taste for rare steak any day.