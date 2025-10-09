The Secret To Southern-Style Green Beans Is Something You Can't Touch, Smell, Or Even See

Don't worry. When we say the secret to Southern-style green beans is something intangible, we're not talking about love. It's cliché to say love is a secret ingredient, but love alone won't save supper if you don't have the skills to back it up. The secret is akin to love, though. After all, love is patient. And, according to Kimberly L., the former chef who now heads kitchenware brand Fifth Fork, patience is exactly what you need.

I have strong opinions about green beans. Don't give me tough, leathery beans that've been steamed, roasted, or sauteed. I want the sort of beans my grandma made: slow-cooked in broth and bacon with a soft, succulent texture. "You have to be patient when you're cooking Southern-style green beans," Kimberly says. "Southern green beans aren't meant to be crisp so the longer they simmer the better they will taste."

If you're turned off by the tough texture of steamed or sauteed green beans, Southern-style green beans are the way to go. "If you rush the cooking process you will end up with beans that are tough and stringy," Kimberly says. "If you don't give the green beans enough time, you'll end up with something that's more like steamed beans." She also explains that the long, slow simmer gives the beans time to develop flavor. "The smokiness from the bacon needs time to absorb into the green beans," she says.