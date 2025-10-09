The Secret To Southern-Style Green Beans Is Something You Can't Touch, Smell, Or Even See
Don't worry. When we say the secret to Southern-style green beans is something intangible, we're not talking about love. It's cliché to say love is a secret ingredient, but love alone won't save supper if you don't have the skills to back it up. The secret is akin to love, though. After all, love is patient. And, according to Kimberly L., the former chef who now heads kitchenware brand Fifth Fork, patience is exactly what you need.
I have strong opinions about green beans. Don't give me tough, leathery beans that've been steamed, roasted, or sauteed. I want the sort of beans my grandma made: slow-cooked in broth and bacon with a soft, succulent texture. "You have to be patient when you're cooking Southern-style green beans," Kimberly says. "Southern green beans aren't meant to be crisp so the longer they simmer the better they will taste."
If you're turned off by the tough texture of steamed or sauteed green beans, Southern-style green beans are the way to go. "If you rush the cooking process you will end up with beans that are tough and stringy," Kimberly says. "If you don't give the green beans enough time, you'll end up with something that's more like steamed beans." She also explains that the long, slow simmer gives the beans time to develop flavor. "The smokiness from the bacon needs time to absorb into the green beans," she says.
How to make Southern-style green beans
That said, you really can overdo it. "Southern green beans should be soft and a little bit dull in color, more of an olive green than a bright green," says Kimberly. "They should be tender but not mushy because the slow cooking has allowed them to soak up the broth which breaks down the texture of the beans."
There's more to good green beans than bacon, beans, and broth, though. Kimberly likes to add onions, too, and suggests potatoes as another option. "Growing up, my grandmother would often add small, new potatoes," she explains. Then there's the seasonings. "It's important to make sure that you use enough salt and definitely enough pepper when you're cooking Southern-style green beans," she adds. "The taste should be smoky and really well seasoned." To add a little something extra, toss in a dash of paprika or chili pepper flakes.
If you really want to go all out, Kimberly recommends subbing the bacon for another Southern classic: ham hock. There's a time and a place for unsmoked ham hock, but this is not it; opt for the smoked stuff. It's a favorite in Southern slow-cooker recipes like collard greens for a reason. "It will really dial up the flavor," says Kimberly. Finish the dish off with a dash of vinegar or hot sauce. It'll help brighten the rich, fatty flavor.