Are Ham Hocks And Ham Bones Exactly The Same?

Ham hocks and ham bones are often mentioned like they're one and the same, but are they actually interchangeable in recipes? Both are seen as huge flavor boosters for various types of dishes — like soups, stews, and broths — but they serve slightly different purposes.

Ham hocks come from the pig's lower leg — specifically, the joint that connects the leg and the foot. There's a little meat, a good amount of fat, and tons of connective tissue in that region, and it breaks down when you cook it slowly. You end up giving a luxurious and rich texture to whatever you added it to. However, there's not really enough meat for you to use it as the main source of protein in a meal. However, you will end up with succulent bits of rich, smoky meat, which makes ham hocks great in side dishes and soups.

Ham bones come from the ham cut, which is located on the upper back leg of a pig. With the ham bone, there's some leftover meat. However, the amount will depend on how you cut that spiral ham roast or the specific bones you bought from the market. Even if there isn't a ton of protein left, they are still savory and smoky — a great addition to soups and collard greens.

Understanding the unique qualities of each can help you decide which to use based on your recipe. Whether you're simmering a pot of beans or creating a homemade stock, knowing the difference between ham hocks and ham bones will improve your cooking.