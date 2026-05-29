Forget Tortillas, Try Your Next Taco With This Genius Potato Swap

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Tortillas can be tricky. Store-bought tortillas should be warmed up in the microwave to get pliable enough to wrap around the taco filling; and while homemade tortillas are worth the effort, they do take a lot of time to make. What if you just skipped them completely? Instead of tortillas, you could build a wrap to house your tacos with something totally different. Home chefs and professional foodies have broken the mold with a new style of mock-tortilla that doesn't take hours to make. Instead of reaching for flour when it's time for taco night, they're digging out root vegetables and building a shell for tacos with smashed sweet potatoes and a few other basic items.

One method for turning sweet potatoes into a taco shell requires only two ingredients: sweet potatoes and cheese. You'll first melt your favorite kind of cheese (parmesan, mozzarella, and cheddar are great options) in a few spots on a griddle. Then add an already cooked sweet potato to the top of each cheese patch and use a round cast iron burger press to flatten the sweet potato into the cheese. Sear the mixture until it's lightly crispy and browned, then flip it and toast the other side.

You can make a thinner mock-tortilla with boiled sweet potatoes and cassava flour by combining 1 cup of cassava flour with 1 pound of mashed sweet potatoes. Form it into balls and flatten with a tortilla press. Fry them up in a pan and use them to build all kinds of tacos.