Nosh Or Nah: Getting Swole On Lemonade Soup

In an era where we're all proteinmaxxing, apparently even our refreshing beverages have to give us gains. Marrō is a sparkling bone broth beverage that's also boosted with amino acids and electrolytes. It comes in three flavors: Blueberry Lemonade, Blackberry Lime, and Peach Mango. And yes, you read those words correctly, "sparkling bone broth." (Don't fret, I had the same reaction.)

Personally I think I'm fine with my protein intake as-is, but that's not why you're here. You, like I, need to know how this stuff tastes. And let's cut to the chase, because man, this stuff is wild. Since bone broth contains a ton of collagen, this sparkling beverage has a silky body to it, which might be off-putting to some. However, if you hadn't told me what was in it, I might not have actually noticed. In terms of flavor, imagine it like a lightly sweetened (with stevia) kombucha. And that beef flavor? Oh yes, it's there, just beyond the fruity flavors. The beef comes out at the way end, making this a drink that finishes with a twist like an M. Night Shyamalan movie (My favorite flavor, by the way, is Blackberry Lime, which leans heavier towards the dark berry side).

Honestly, the flavor is more entertaining than anything, but what I have a hard time swallowing is the price. If you're interested in experiencing it for yourselves, it'll cost you. A four-pack is $19.99, while a 12-pack is $56.00, which makes this a Nah for me. You can buy it online on Marrō's website, or find it in very select stores across the country.