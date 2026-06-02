One big drawback to adding lava rocks to your gas grill setup is the tendency for them to start grease fires. They build a barrier between the burners and whatever's cooking, soaking up drippings instead of allowing them to pass through and stick to the burners. That's great for adding that smoky flavor (some people even season lava rock with bacon fat), but can contribute to unexpected blazes. Those who reminisce online about using lava rocks in the 1980s often mention the grill catching fire once or twice.

Abdoo says that's an easy fix, just tend to the rocks to avoid the flames. "You need to make sure they're cleaned or replaced over time, since grease buildup can eventually lead to large flare-ups or grease fires," he explains. "For me, the only real downside is that if lava rocks are covering a burner with a sear section it may not get quite as hot. But overall, they're great for maintaining even heat and work especially well for longer cooks."

There aren't any recipes that are off-limits when you're grilling with lava rocks, but you might want to keep the rocks cleaner by avoiding anything with too many drippings. Use a bed of lava rocks to evenly grill a perfect steak or all-on-the-grill chicken fajitas. They can infuse a little more flavor into Pete Hegseth's game day pizza or add that extra smoky-savory note to grilled pears and other bite-sized fruit that deserves a spot on your grill this summer.