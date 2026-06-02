The Tool Old-School BBQ Enthusiasts Still Want You To Use
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Hand forged tools and cast iron burger presses are awesome to have when you're firing up the grill, and we all love a set of electric salt and pepper grinders or other high tech gadgets that help produce succulent, tender BBQ; but you don't have to use the newest, trendiest BBQ tools to get great results. Some BBQ enthusiasts, like Matt Abdoo, executive chef and co-founder of Pig Beach BBQ, say you can stick with a few old-school tools. One of the most reliable and useful tools is lava rocks. We're talking about black, porous rocks produced by volcanoes, the kind sometimes used in landscaping and aquariums. They were a popular grilling accessory in the 1980s and 1990s, and they can still change the game when you're working with a gas grill.
Just one layer of lava rock spread evenly on a grate above the burner brackets helps eliminate uneven cooking. Abdoo explains how lava rocks also protect the burners themselves by shielding them from grease that can cause clots and flare-ups. "They also mimic some of the flavor benefits of charcoal grilling, since drippings hitting the hot rocks create that signature sizzle and smoky flavor," notes Abdoo. They're fairly inexpensive, as a layer of lava rocks will last up to two years in a gas grill. Plus, the rocks have a nostalgic, throw-back look that makes it feel a bit like you've traveled back to 1985.
What you should know about using lava rocks for BBQ
One big drawback to adding lava rocks to your gas grill setup is the tendency for them to start grease fires. They build a barrier between the burners and whatever's cooking, soaking up drippings instead of allowing them to pass through and stick to the burners. That's great for adding that smoky flavor (some people even season lava rock with bacon fat), but can contribute to unexpected blazes. Those who reminisce online about using lava rocks in the 1980s often mention the grill catching fire once or twice.
Abdoo says that's an easy fix, just tend to the rocks to avoid the flames. "You need to make sure they're cleaned or replaced over time, since grease buildup can eventually lead to large flare-ups or grease fires," he explains. "For me, the only real downside is that if lava rocks are covering a burner with a sear section it may not get quite as hot. But overall, they're great for maintaining even heat and work especially well for longer cooks."
There aren't any recipes that are off-limits when you're grilling with lava rocks, but you might want to keep the rocks cleaner by avoiding anything with too many drippings. Use a bed of lava rocks to evenly grill a perfect steak or all-on-the-grill chicken fajitas. They can infuse a little more flavor into Pete Hegseth's game day pizza or add that extra smoky-savory note to grilled pears and other bite-sized fruit that deserves a spot on your grill this summer.