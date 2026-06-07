Much has been said about the horrors of Jell-O salad, a dessert Ina Garten urges you not to bring to dinner parties. One of its predecessors, however, started out as something even more unappetizing. In the 17th century, flummery consisted of oatmeal boiled into a jelly. This bland gruel was typically served to prison inmates, and its flavorless character led to the word being adopted to mean insincere politeness or flattery. Over the years, however, the dish evolved into a sweet, soft dessert, and in the post-WWII era, came to incorporate flavored gelatin. This ingredient, once set, is beaten together with evaporated milk. Since evaporated milk isn't sweetened, it's not the kind of thing you'd want to eat straight from the can, like condensed milk. In this dessert, though, the lack of sugar isn't an issue, since the gelatin component takes care of sweetening.

In recent years, flummery seems to have been experiencing somewhat of a revival, at least in Commonwealth countries. (It may be more widely known in the U.K. and Australia than in the United States.) That's likely due to the fact that it can make for an economical dessert if you stick to the basic recipe. At Aldi, a can of Baker's Corner evaporated milk costs just $1.09, as does a packet of Baker's Corner gelatin dessert mix. Even if you're a big spender and opt to pay $1.59 for name-brand Jell-O and $3.29 for Simple Truth Organic Evaporated Milk at Kroger, you're still looking at dessert for under five bucks.