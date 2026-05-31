Where You Can Sample Charles Darwin's Favorite Meat (It's Still A Delicacy)

Americans may be pretty conservative in their protein choices, but what can we do if beef, chicken, and pork are all that supermarkets stock? Perhaps we should be eating more invasive species, but Kroger won't be selling bullfrogs or nutria anytime soon. Still, you never know. Scientists are always engaging in fascinating research studies about food, some of which involve exploring new food sources. Charles Darwin is more known for his hypothesis on evolution, but he didn't just study animals, he also consumed them. On his wide-ranging catch-and-eat list were armadillos, giant tortoises, iguanas, lesser rheas, and pumas. His favorite of all of these was most likely agouti.

Agoutis are large rodents with a range extending from southern Mexico down through Argentina and over into the Caribbean. In appearance, agoutis resemble supersized guinea pigs. This isn't seen as a deterrent, since the guinea pig is another edible rodent that's considered a delicacy in Peru. (Although Pope Leo XIV spent several decades in this country, it's unknown whether he tried the dish, but if he did he's sure to have cleaned his plate.)

Agoutis primarily feed on nuts and seeds, and in turn are eaten by ocelots – and also humans. One reason they're hunted is to prevent them from destroying crops, but they're commonly consumed as food. If you travel to agouti territory, you may need to cultivate the acquaintance of an agouti hunter to get a chance to eat one. Things could be different in the Caymans, though, since an Instagram reel from that country shows agouti stew in a restaurant-style Styrofoam box. This could imply the meat is commercially available there.