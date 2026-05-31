Reddit Says This Southern Mayo Brand Makes Potato Salad Perfect
Whether you're planning a Fourth of July barbecue, a picnic, or just grilling hot dogs on a random summer Tuesday, potato salad is a must-have side. There are all kinds of ways to make the stuff — you can go Italian-style with olive oil and boiled potatoes, use pesto for a green gourmet experience, or opt for plain yogurt to make a tangy-tasting, relatively healthy dressing. If you want a classic deli-style potato salad, though, you're going to need mayonnaise, and lots of it. A number of very opinionated Redditors insist that it has to be Duke's. (Surely they can't all be investors in Sauer Brands, which is the company that makes it.)
Several commenters on an r/cooking thread said that Duke's mayonnaise was their potato salad secret, although one suggested mixing it with Kewpie mayo and another felt it was okay to use Hellman's as an alternative (but no other brand). Another r/cooking thread had commenters who recommended Duke's, while others shared their love for it without specifically suggesting it for potato salad. According to one, "As a Northerner, I never knew about Duke's until I was traveling through Atlanta ... I order Duke's in large quantities and get it delivered." Another replied, saying, "I thought I hated mayo until I moved to [Georgia]. Don't live there any more but still buy Duke's."
What makes Duke's different than other mayonnaise brands?
So, is Duke's really that unique? Mayonnaise is pretty much mayonnaise, right? To some of us, it is. I've never bought into the Kewpie hype (although I buy it for my son, who disagrees), nor have I been too thrilled with Duke's. At least one person out there agrees with me — one of the Redditors discoursing on potato salad was not only underwhelmed by Kewpie but added, "I also tried Dukes finally and I know people are gonna hate me for this one. I am still a fan of good old-fashioned Hellmann's mayonnaise." (Personally, I stick with generic brand lite mayo since it's only ever used in conjunction with other, more flavorful condiments.) Preferences may vary, but if you try Duke's and Hellman's side by side there is a discernible difference between the two brands since they're not made with the same recipe.
For one thing, Duke's doesn't contain any sugar. It also includes only egg yolks, no whites, which tends to make for a richer consistency. Yet another hallmark of the brand is that it uses cider vinegar as opposed to the more typical white vinegar. This is where Duke's starts to lose me, since in my opinion apples and mayo don't mix, but your mileage may vary. In fact, there are recipes out there for potato salad with chopped apples, a dish that would probably be complemented quite nicely by Duke's. Even if you prefer a more traditional potato salad, the brand's fans on Reddit feel their favorite mayonnaise goes well with such add-ins as celery seed, dill pickles (or pickle relish), hard-boiled eggs, white pepper, and yellow mustard.