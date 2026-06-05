Barbra Streisand Says There's 'Nothing Better' Than This Nostalgic Dish

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Barbra Streisand's 2023 memoir, "My Name is Barbra," gave us a glimpse behind the extravagant curtain of her public persona. We learned she loves life's simple things as well as putting on a great show. One of the simplest is a favorite meal she shared in the book — one that feels nostalgic to most of us. In her memoir, Streisand confided she adores tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. She touched on the subject when talking about working at a theater camp during her youth. "My favorite time was when we knocked down the set at the end of each week to repaint the flats for the next show," she said in her memoir (via EatingWell). "As we all worked into the wee hours of the morning, the delicious Campbell's tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches would appear. Nothing better!"

Food is highlighted throughout Streisand's memoir, with stories about the epic feasts and tender morsels she's had in her life. It speaks volumes that she'd include such a humble meal in a list of star-studded dinners and famous eating companions — but it makes sense. Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a meal reminiscent of childhood. It makes you think of snow days, sick days, and the good 'ole days.

There are also more science-related reasons it's so utterly delicious. Acidic tomatoes cut through fatty cheese, and toasted bread adds an unbeatable crunch. Those textures and flavors work together to create a multi-faceted food experience. It's high in salt, fat, and sugar; a combo of ingredients that trigger dopamine release in the brain, rewarding us with feelings of happiness.