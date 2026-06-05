Barbra Streisand Says There's 'Nothing Better' Than This Nostalgic Dish
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Barbra Streisand's 2023 memoir, "My Name is Barbra," gave us a glimpse behind the extravagant curtain of her public persona. We learned she loves life's simple things as well as putting on a great show. One of the simplest is a favorite meal she shared in the book — one that feels nostalgic to most of us. In her memoir, Streisand confided she adores tomato soup with a grilled cheese sandwich. She touched on the subject when talking about working at a theater camp during her youth. "My favorite time was when we knocked down the set at the end of each week to repaint the flats for the next show," she said in her memoir (via EatingWell). "As we all worked into the wee hours of the morning, the delicious Campbell's tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches would appear. Nothing better!"
Food is highlighted throughout Streisand's memoir, with stories about the epic feasts and tender morsels she's had in her life. It speaks volumes that she'd include such a humble meal in a list of star-studded dinners and famous eating companions — but it makes sense. Tomato soup and grilled cheese is a meal reminiscent of childhood. It makes you think of snow days, sick days, and the good 'ole days.
There are also more science-related reasons it's so utterly delicious. Acidic tomatoes cut through fatty cheese, and toasted bread adds an unbeatable crunch. Those textures and flavors work together to create a multi-faceted food experience. It's high in salt, fat, and sugar; a combo of ingredients that trigger dopamine release in the brain, rewarding us with feelings of happiness.
Tailor tomato soup and grilled cheese to fit any occasion
Campbell's tomato soup and grilled cheese sandwiches are about as basic as the dish can get. You can throw it together in a few minutes, and it only takes three ingredients — bread, a can of tomato soup, and American cheese. But you don't have to settle for soup straight out of the can like Barbra Streisand presumably did. Make your canned tomato soup taste less acidic with a pinch of sugar, give it a burst of freshness with garden herbs, or add a richer flavor by raiding your stash of condiments — a little hot sauce can totally transform tomato soup. Chefs also dress up tomato soup by adding gourmet cheeses, croutons for texture, and all sorts of dairy and non-dairy mix-ins (like sour cream and coconut milk) to make the soup creamy.
Meanwhile, you can upgrade a basic grilled cheese with elevated ingredients, gourmet bread, and different textures. Swap out the American cheese for something more luxurious and focus on cheese pairings to make the sandwich stand out. Create an upscale grilled cheese with brie, sliced pears, and Dijon mustard; or make a Southwest-style grilled cheese with Monterey jack, jalapeños, and chipotle mayo. Add avocados for an extra creamy texture and radishes for a little crunch. Choose bread that is on the thicker side, like sourdough. That way it's sturdy enough to withstand the cooking process. You'll also want to make sure it has enough surface area to hold plenty of butter.