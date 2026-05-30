The Olives That Take Potato Salad From Bland To Bold

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If you have a homemade potato salad recipe, you know that it's like gold to home cooks. Some of these recipes have been passed down or closely guarded through generations. Each of them has a secret ingredient that elevates the flavor and breaks up the blandness of potatoes and mayonnaise. Some add a splash of pickle juice for tartness, diced celery for crunch, or minced capers and various types of vinegar for a little zest. You can also turn potato salad into a gourmet side dish with some pesto and add a bunch of other little ingredients to elevate the flavor.

Or, if you want to create a potato salad recipe that friends, neighbors, and guests will covet, you could opt for a certain kind of olive that delivers tremendous flavor with just one ingredient. Add pimento-stuffed green olives to the bowl and transform the whole dish in one easy step.

Green olives offer a blast of briny flavor that breaks up the monotony of all those potatoes, and also adds buttery texture and slight hints of sweet fruit. Pimento is the go-to stuffing for olives because it provides the perfect flavor contrast for the fruit — the tiny chili peppers add very mild heat and tang. Start with a ¼ cup of chopped, stuffed green olives, but you can add more for intense flavor. However, green olives aren't the only ones that can give your potato salad some pizzazz.