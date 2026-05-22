5 Ideas For Hooters' Family-Friendly Rebrand The CEO Can Totally Steal

The restaurant chain Hooters has a reputation that precedes itself. Even folks who have never thought to patronize one know what they'd be in for if they decided to venture in. Top-notch wings, of course. What did you think I was referring to?

As American society has developed, Hooters has become irrelevant to some and increasingly problematic for others who often ask, "How is Hooters still open?" The CEO, Neil Kiefer, maintains the restaurant was always meant to be a family-friendly establishment that catered to everyone, but he claims that when the IP was sold to private equity firms they mutilated the original vision for the chain. This resulted in, among other things, waitresses switching from uniforms meant to resemble beachwear to donning low-cut, spaghetti strap tank tops; killing the family-friendly vibe in favor of attracting fellas looking for a place to celebrate a boys' night out.

Now that he's reacquired the IP, Kiefer wants to rebrand the restaurant to resemble what he says it was meant to be all along — a fun, family-friendly restaurant. Seeing how cemented Hooters' current reputation is, that may be easier said than done. Not to worry, Mister Kiefer, I've got you covered. Here are five ideas you can steal that might just give you a gambler's chance at turning Hooters into a destination families will flock to in droves.