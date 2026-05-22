5 Ideas For Hooters' Family-Friendly Rebrand The CEO Can Totally Steal
The restaurant chain Hooters has a reputation that precedes itself. Even folks who have never thought to patronize one know what they'd be in for if they decided to venture in. Top-notch wings, of course. What did you think I was referring to?
As American society has developed, Hooters has become irrelevant to some and increasingly problematic for others who often ask, "How is Hooters still open?" The CEO, Neil Kiefer, maintains the restaurant was always meant to be a family-friendly establishment that catered to everyone, but he claims that when the IP was sold to private equity firms they mutilated the original vision for the chain. This resulted in, among other things, waitresses switching from uniforms meant to resemble beachwear to donning low-cut, spaghetti strap tank tops; killing the family-friendly vibe in favor of attracting fellas looking for a place to celebrate a boys' night out.
Now that he's reacquired the IP, Kiefer wants to rebrand the restaurant to resemble what he says it was meant to be all along — a fun, family-friendly restaurant. Seeing how cemented Hooters' current reputation is, that may be easier said than done. Not to worry, Mister Kiefer, I've got you covered. Here are five ideas you can steal that might just give you a gambler's chance at turning Hooters into a destination families will flock to in droves.
The Hoot N' Scoot
Who doesn't like a good old fashioned line dancing scene? Instead of Hooters girls wearing snug beach attire, the restaurant could have a Western-themed employee dress code: cowboy hats, jeans, boots, and belt buckles the size of dinner plates. They can mimic the way Texas Roadhouse servers start line dancing at a moment's notice to create a high-energy, family-friendly environment between trips to the kitchen to rustle up your supper. The restaurant still gets to hang on to its owl mascot — it will just look like it's ready for a hoedown.
Hooters Magical Experience
There might be some IP issues to navigate, but consider the possibility of rebranding the owl mascot to mimic one of the most famous owls in existence: Hedwig. Obviously, you can't call it that, but something just shy of lawsuit territory would allow each store to lean into the widespread popularity of the wizarding world. Implement a POS system that allows folks to use a restaurant-issued "wand" to order their meals. Instead of beachwear, the servers could wear mage's robes, adding to the theme and eliminating any concerns from folks who (for some reason) think taking their kids to a restaurant that resembles the interior of a gentlemen's club is inappropriate. Maybe even put some small dogs in costumes and walk them around like fantastic bea ... I mean, creatures. Parents get all the "totally not Harry Potter" nostalgia, and children get a "uniquely" magical dining experience.
Family- and environmentally-friendly Hooters
The servers at Hooters have long taken center stage, but it might be time to take the spotlight off them and place it on a new mascot. Climate change is an issue at the forefront of many people's minds these days, and Hooters can capitalize on that by having a person dressed in an owl costume promoting climate-conscious messages to patrons, much like Smokey Bear did for wildfire prevention. The owl (let's call it "Hootie") could hand out paper straws to thirsty guests and advise the kiddos to "Give a Hoot, don't pollute!" Keep the place dimly lit to save electricity, and when customers ask if it could be brighter, send Hootie over to explain, "Sorry folks, but we're shining a light on environmental awareness!"
Hooters as a child's birthday party destination
If the company really wanted to motivate kids to beg their parents to take them out to Hooters, you wouldn't even need to change the name. Instead of the primary feature being women in tight clothing (erm, I mean delicious wings), set up those freaky animatronic robots some of us remember from places like Chuck E. Cheese and ShowBiz Pizza Place. You can keep the owl theme by making the band a parliament of owls. Wings can still serve as the main culinary attraction while children of the modern age get to witness the nightmare fuel that is creepy robot animals playing banjos and harmonicas. It's a time-honored tradition that kids today miss out on but should experience — because we had to back in the long, long ago.
The Hooters Learning Center
Owls are often depicted as wise, intelligent animals, so one way to rebrand Hooters would be to lean into that characterization by creating a library theme. Gone are the skimpy digs on Hooters Girls, replaced with long, drab skirts, baggy blouses, and glasses taped together at the bridge — and they don't tolerate noise. If folks start getting too rowdy, one of the servers could come by and shush them or give them a dirty look as they ask with a whisper if they'd like a refill on their drink. The menu could dual function by informing guests about what they can order as well as providing them with historical knowledge about the restaurant or any other topic. Issue customers a "library card" that functions like a reward system, accruing points for certain orders and perhaps issuing a customer a mock fine if they don't return to the establishment by a specified date.