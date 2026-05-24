The State Cracker Barrel Didn't Last Long In Before Closing All Locations

As of this writing, there are more than 650 Cracker Barrel locations in 44 states across America. However, one of the only states in the US where you won't find a Cracker Barrel is Oregon. There was a time when the Beaver State lay claim to not one but several of the Tennessee-based restaurant chain's locations; in 2017, many Oregonians got to experience Cracker Barrel menu items as first-time customers when a restaurant location opened in Tualatin. Over time, other locations opened in Beaverton, Jantzen Beach, Bend, and Medford. It wasn't long, though, until the rocking chairs at the Jantzen Beach location sat empty for good after it closed its doors in August 2022.

At the time, employees of the Jantzen Beach location were able to transfer to nearby Cracker Barrels. However, the Bend, Beaverton, and Tualatin locations soon fell to the same fate as Jantzen Beach and served their final meals in Spring 2023. Eventually, the last remaining Cracker Barrel in southern Oregon closed in 2024, laying off 29 employees, 50 of whom were full-time.

Seven years of operation in one state is a blip on the timeline for a restaurant like Cracker Barrel, which has been around since 1969. But for Oregonians, the popular franchise's entrance and exit was a whirlwind experience. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a large chunk of the restaurant's time in the state went without patrons, making the timeline seem even shorter for many Cracker Barrel fans.