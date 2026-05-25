The Old-School New York Pasta Shop Still Using 100-Year-Old Vintage Equipment

Sometimes it seems like there's no place in this modern world for the way things used to be. Rapid technological advancements, along with capitalism incentivizing the pursuit of money above all else, often result in older traditions being discarded as soon as they cease to be profitable. There are exceptions, like the Lexington Candy Shop which turned 100 in 2025 and still serves its Coke the old-fashioned way, but on the whole, well, it's tough out there. Luckily, we still have Queen Ann Ravioli & Macaroni, a New York pasta shop that still uses old-fashioned machinery dating back a century to produce its wares.

Located in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn (a neighborhood once known as the borough's own Little Italy), Queen Ann Ravioli first opened its doors in 1972 and is still going strong over 50 years later. It's currently managed by one George Joseph Switzer III, who married into the family business and inherited it from his father-in-law. He's the one who tends to the old machines used to make the shop's specialty pastas, including one from 1909 he claims is the oldest such machine still in use in the country. "I sometimes have conversations with the machines," he cheerfully admits in a Business Insider video. Those conversations typically involve asking "Why are you doing this to me?" if they're not working or "thank you God" if they are. Whether you work with cars, computers, or pasta machines, if you've dealt with finicky equipment, you can probably relate.