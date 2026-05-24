Coffee Vs Yerba Mate: Here's Which Has More Caffeine

The age-old debate over whether you should start your morning with coffee or tea has no right answer, but when it comes to pure caffeine levels coffee packs a stronger punch than black or green tea. However, if you're a yerba mate drinker, that almost-tea which is part of a traditional Argentinian breakfast, you'll know you can get a pretty good boost from it. There's some debate over how similar to tea yerba mate really is in the first place. It's technically made from a different plant than standard teas, for one, but its caffeine levels are also closer to coffee's.

Caffeine levels vary by coffee roast and yerba mate variety, but we can break it down some more. On average, an 8 ounce cup of coffee contains about 95 milligrams of caffeine, although it can go up to 200 milligrams in an especially strong cup. On the other side of things, an 8 ounce cup of yerba mate will likely have around 80 milligrams of caffeine. In other words, yerba mate has more caffeine than regular tea, but what you're drinking from your mate cup is unlikely to be as caffeinated as a coffee.