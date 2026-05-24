The Genius Move That Helps You Avoid An Old Rotisserie Chicken At Costco
Costco's hot dog combo deal isn't the only loss leader the company refuses to jack the price up on. It loses money on its famously cheap rotisserie chickens every year, but you won't see customers shedding a tear over Costco's bottom line. Sure, the chicken might raise some sodium red flags, but at just $4.99, they're hard to pass up. Still, the quality can vary depending on how long they've been sitting out, but if you have a keen eye, you can guarantee that you'll be going home with the freshest rotisserie chicken available instead of an old one that's been sitting there.
The ovens the discount warehouse uses to slow-roast its birds have a small timer on the top corner of the machine that signals how much time they need to finish cooking. At most locations, that timer is in plain view of customers. By noting when the next batch is coming out, you can get back to the deli just in time to see employees bagging up fresh rotisserie chickens after getting some of your other shopping done.
The best strategy is to check the timer as soon as you get into the store. That way, you can plan your shopping trip around how much time remains for a new batch of rotisserie chickens to hit the shelf. This trick won't come in as handy if your local Costco is one that rings a bell that alerts everyone within earshot that rotisserie chickens are coming out. But if your store doesn't utilize that auditory cue, you could be first in line to grab the freshest bird available by taking a gander at the oven timer.
How to get a fresh rotisserie chicken without waiting
One problem with the sneaky oven timer trick is that folks are sometimes captive to a schedule. If you notice the timer indicates a fresh batch of rotisserie chickens won't be coming out of the oven soon, and you don't have time to wait, you may have no option but to grab an old one. But you can still snag a quality rotisserie chicken if you know what to look for.
The first thing to check is the date and time stamp on the package. Costco labels the exact time each rotisserie chicken is placed in its container, allowing shrewd customers to scour through all the available birds and find the freshest one. If you're in a hurry, start your search with the chickens in the back of the warmer, as the ones up front are likely older.
Next, examine the color. A consistent golden-brown hue should blanket the entire surface of the bird. If you notice gray areas, dark spots, or dullness, that's a sign the chicken may have been out for a while and is likely on deck to be repurposed into other dishes, which is what Costco does with leftover rotisserie chickens that have sat in the warmer for two hours.
Lastly, check the skin and moisture content inside the bag. Excess liquid at the bottom of the container is a sign that the skin might be soggy. If the skin is cracked or wrinkly, that's a sign the heat lamps have dried it out, and you'll be deprived of enjoying a juicy rotisserie chicken when you get it home.