The Genius Move That Helps You Avoid An Old Rotisserie Chicken At Costco

Costco's hot dog combo deal isn't the only loss leader the company refuses to jack the price up on. It loses money on its famously cheap rotisserie chickens every year, but you won't see customers shedding a tear over Costco's bottom line. Sure, the chicken might raise some sodium red flags, but at just $4.99, they're hard to pass up. Still, the quality can vary depending on how long they've been sitting out, but if you have a keen eye, you can guarantee that you'll be going home with the freshest rotisserie chicken available instead of an old one that's been sitting there.

The ovens the discount warehouse uses to slow-roast its birds have a small timer on the top corner of the machine that signals how much time they need to finish cooking. At most locations, that timer is in plain view of customers. By noting when the next batch is coming out, you can get back to the deli just in time to see employees bagging up fresh rotisserie chickens after getting some of your other shopping done.

The best strategy is to check the timer as soon as you get into the store. That way, you can plan your shopping trip around how much time remains for a new batch of rotisserie chickens to hit the shelf. This trick won't come in as handy if your local Costco is one that rings a bell that alerts everyone within earshot that rotisserie chickens are coming out. But if your store doesn't utilize that auditory cue, you could be first in line to grab the freshest bird available by taking a gander at the oven timer.