The Cabbage Preparation Method You Need To Avoid A Gassy Stomach

Cabbage has a reputation for causing gas, bloating, and general stomach discomfort. The vegetable is rich in fiber and complex sugars, which are difficult to digest. It also packs in sulfur-containing compounds that release gas when broken down. Fortunately, the way you prepare cabbage can make a big difference in how your stomach reacts to it during digestion. If the leafy green tends to leave your stomach rumbling moments after consuming it, you should try fermenting it first. Not only can fermentation make cabbage easier to digest, it may also unlock extra health benefits along the way.

During fermentation, good bacteria breaks down some of the sugars and compounds responsible for the bloating and gas. This is especially useful for raffinose (one of the complex sugars), which the body struggles to digest because it lacks the enzyme needed to process it fully. Through fermentation, the bacteria do some of that digestive work ahead of time. This helps explain why fermented cabbage products, such as sauerkraut and kimchi, feel gentler on the stomach compared to the raw form of the cruciferous veggie. Fermentation also softens tough fibers, thereby reducing digestive strain. Fermentation also introduces probiotics, including lactic acid bacteria which adds flavor and helps promote a balanced and healthy gut.