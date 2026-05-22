If Your Bartender Shouts '50', You Might Want To Duck

There's nothing like hearing a bit of lingo from your servers to make you feel delighted, if not a little bit confused. You may hear it at a restaurant, a diner (although they may side-eye you if you try it yourself), or a bar. But what, exactly, do all those words and numbers thrown around by bartenders mean? Well, let's start with one you'll want to know right off the bat for your own well-being, if nothing else. If you hear a bartender say "50," it's a good idea to duck, because they're about to toss a bottle of liquor at somebody.

Granted, they're probably not tossing it directly at you. The practice originated in flair bartending, the flashy style popularized by TGI Friday's and the movie "Cocktail" (for which a TGI Friday's bartender actually helped train Tom Cruise). When you're working a busy night, time is of the essence — if somebody is out of tequila and needs to borrow someone else's, they may not have time to ask, "Hey, could you give me some of your tequila?" Nor would their partner have the time to walk over and physically hand them the bottle. So a quick "50!" and a (hopefully underhanded) toss will do the job.